The 7 Most Iconic Bo Jackson Baseball and Football Cards of All Time

Bo Jackson is not a member of the Baseball or Pro Football Hall of Fame. He made just one MLB All-Star team and one NFL Pro Bowl, and his professional career in both sports was relatively short. (Jackson played in 694 Major League Baseball games and only 38 NFL games.) While many athletes have compiled better statistics or enjoyed greater longevity, few remain as intensely popular with card collectors as Bo Jackson.

His popularity has never been based on career accomplishments. His appeal comes from the belief that, at his peak, Jackson was the most naturally gifted athlete anyone has ever seen. He possessed an almost fictional combination of size, speed, strength, and coordination. He could hit towering home runs (he once hit a batting practice home run 450 feet, lefty, just to prove that he could), throw out runners on the fly from the outfield warning track, and then run over NFL defenders once the baseball season ended.

This 1986 Memphis Chicks Minor League card is one of the earliest cards of Bo Jackson. This PSA 9 recently sold for $1,513. There is only one PSA 10 copy of this card. | Card Ladder

Some of the stories surrounding Jackson sound like myths. The most famous may be his reported 4.13-second 40-yard dash before the 1986 NFL Draft. Jackson did not run at the official NFL Scouting Combine, and the time reportedly came during a workout at Auburn. The exact circumstances of the hand-timed sprint have been debated for years. Still, Jackson has said he ran a 4.13 while weighing approximately 230 pounds. The official NFL Combine record is 4.21 seconds by a 165-pound Xavier Worthy.

Jackson has also said that he did little or no weightlifting during his playing career. Considering his muscular build and almost superhuman strength, that claim may be even harder to comprehend than the 40-yard dash. It is impossible to know what Jackson might have accomplished with a modern weight training regimen. But that mystery is a part of his lasting appeal.

Some eBay sellers advertise a "three white dots" version of this 1989 Donruss Diamond Kings Bo Jackson.card as a rare error worth thousands of dollars. In reality, the dots are common print defects and are not recognized as a legitimate error variation by the major grading companies. Collectors should be cautious and not pay a premium for this supposed "rare error card." | eBay

Jackson's popularity is still strong in today's hobby. Just last week, 716 Bo Jackson baseball cards were graded, ranking him sixth among all players despite retiring more than 30 years ago. That's remarkable considering he played during the peak of the Junk Wax Era, when millions of his cards were produced each year. Despite the abundant supply, demand has never gone away.

Below are the seven most iconic Bo Jackson baseball and football cards of all time.

7. 1991 Fleer Pro-Visions Bo Jackson #6

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Highest Recorded Sale: $2,025 for a PSA 10 with a PSA 10 autograph, sold in November 2025.

Recent PSA 9 Sale: $135

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $1,525

PSA 10 Population: 44

Total Population: 716

Fleer also produced a baseball Pro-Visions card of Bo Jackson. A PSA 10 example (population 14) recently set an all-time record at $4,500 on July 25. | Card Ladder

Card Info and Appeal: The superhero-style artwork fits Jackson’s larger-than-life persona and makes this one of the most recognizable and beloved Bo Jackson cards. Fleer hired renowned artist Terry Smith to create the art for the insert set. Most card designs from 1991 are plain and unimaginative, which makes the Pro Visions inserts stand out as early 90s chase cards. A raw, ungraded copy of the card usually costs between $15 and $20.

6. 1991 Score Bo Jackson “Bo Breaker” #773

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Highest Recorded Sale: $1,300 for a PSA 10, sold in April 2026.

Recent PSA 9 Sale: $60

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $1,058

PSA 10 Population: 272

Total Population: 5,088

Card Info and Appeal: During his playing days, Bo Jackson routinely and easily snapped bats cleanly over his knee. While it is rare for a trading card to showcase a player during a moment of frustration, this iconic Score card is perfectly fitting for Bo. Because millions of 1991 Score cards were printed at the peak of the Junk Wax Era, ungraded copies of the card can be found today for less than five dollars.

5. 1987 Topps Bo Jackson Future Stars #170

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Highest Recorded Sale: $6,500 for a Topps Tiffany PSA 10 with a PSA 10 autograph, sold in March 2026.

Recent Tiffany PSA 9 Sale: $160

Recent Tiffany PSA 10 Sale: $1,800

Tiffany PSA 10 Population: 564

Recent Standard PSA 9 Sale: $30

Recent Standard PSA 10 Sale: $251

Standard PSA 10 Population: 2,524

Total Tiffany Population: 3,906

Total Standard Population: 28,584

Card Info and Appeal: This is Jackson’s first card in a regular Topps baseball set. It is Bo’s most recognizable baseball rookie card with the popular 1987 woodgrain border. For kids opening packs in 1987, pulling the Bo Jackson Future Stars card was a huge deal. Today, a raw copy of this rookie can be found for less than $5, while a raw Tiffany version can cost around $80.

4. 1989 Score Supplemental Bo Jackson #384S

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Highest Recorded Sale: $3,495 for a PSA 10 with a PSA 10 autograph, sold in February 2026.

Recent PSA 9 Sale: $85

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $428

PSA 10 Population: 804

Total Population: 5,112

Card Info and Appeal: These cards were found in 1989 Score Supplemental factory sets, and were not pulled out of packs. It is technically a football card, but the iconic photo perfectly captures his two-sport ability. An ungraded copy will cost collectors around $25.

3. 1988 Topps Bo Jackson Rookie Card #327

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Highest Recorded Sale: $6,500 for a PSA 10 with a PSA 10 autograph, sold in August 2023.

Recent PSA 9 Sale: $160

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $3,428

PSA 10 Population: 608

Total Population: 24,651

Card Info and Appeal: This is widely considered Jackson’s definitive football rookie card. Jackson debuted for the Raiders late in 1987, but this 1988 base card is his official introduction to the football card hobby. Moreso than baseball cards from the era, 1988 Topps football cards were plagued by terrible centering and nicked corners/edges out of the pack. Out of 19,436 PSA submissions, only 608 have received a PSA 10 grade (3%). A raw copy currently costs around $12.

2. 1986 Topps Traded Bo Jackson #50T

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Highest Recorded Sale: $25,500 for a Topps Traded Tiffany PSA 10, sold in May 2026.

Recent Tiffany PSA 9 Sale: $1,994

Recent Tiffany PSA 10 Sale: $25,500

Tiffany PSA 10 Population: 37

Recent Standard PSA 9 Sale: $139

Recent Standard PSA 10 Sale: $1,950

Standard PSA 10 Population: 1,153

Total Tiffany Population: 1,663

Total Standard Population: 22,055

Card Info and Appeal: Bo Jackson joined the Kansas City Royals as a late September call-up in 1986, so Topps included him in their year-end "Traded" update set. This card was only found in box sets, and not packs. The premium Topps Tiffany version is the ultimate holy grail Bo Jackson card. Raw copies of the Tiffany sell for between $200 and $400, while a raw standard Topps version sells for just $10.

1. 1990 Score Bo Jackson #697

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Highest Recorded Sale: $6,000 for a PSA 8 with a PSA 9 autograph and Jackson’s “34” inscription, sold in October 2025.

Recent PSA 9 Sale: $100

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $570

PSA 10 Population: 4,601

Total Population: 39,056

Card Info and Appeal: The card features an iconic portrait shot by photographer John Hyde for Nike's legendary "Bo Knows" advertising campaign. The image and card cemented Bo Jackson's status as a pop-culture superhero. Autographed copies of this card are exceptionally rare (and highly valuable) because Bo refuses to sign it (or any memorabilia featuring this specific bat-and-pads image). Because Score mass-produced this set, raw copies are easily found for around $15.