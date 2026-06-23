There aren’t very many prospects entering the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft with a resume decorated as Duke’s Cameron Boozer. Expected by many to be a top 3 selection in the first round, Boozer has delivered one of the most impressive debut seasons, and so much so that college basketball fans haven’t seen anything like it in decades.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Ruben Prey (17) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Not only has Boozer impressed college fans by winning numerous national awards, including the Naismith and Wooden, but his stats were equally as impressive, as he averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. In addition to his on-court performance, Boozer has been a highly regarded prospect for years, and not only has he turned the heads of fans with his highlight reels, but he’s also found himself on the radar of many sports card collectors.

Why Collectors Are Buying Cameron Boozer (Early & Often)

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) attempts to shoot the ball against St. John's Red Storm forward Bryce Hopkins (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

From a collectible’s perspective, collectors tend to gravitate toward prospects who bring a ton to the table, such as elite on-court production and considerable upside potential, which are two of the key boxes that Boozer checks. With that said, there are several of his 2025 Bowman U Chrome Refractor Autographs that have already made their mark on the hobby, and here’s a closer look at each of those cards.

2025 Bowman U Chrome Prospect Auto - Superfractor (1/1) (PSA 7)

2025-26 Bowman U Chrome Superfractor Cameron Boozer RC Rookie AUTO 1/1 | Card Ladder

The 2025 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autograph Superfractor Cameron Boozer #CPA-CO (1/1), graded PSA 7, was sold for $14,520 on May 28, 2026, via the ALT platform. Despite the card’s modest PSA grade, its one-of-one Superfractor status and Boozer’s elite pedigree have factored heavily into the sale of this card several weeks ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

2025 Bowman U Chrome Prospect Auto - Red (/5) “The Brotherhood”

2025-26 Bowman U Chrome Red Refractor Cameron Boozer RC Rookie AUTO 3/5 | Card Ladder

The 2025 Bowman U Chrome Prospect Autograph Red Parallel (/5) “The Brotherhood” Cameron Boozer #CPA-CO generated its own fair share of hobby buzz when it sold for $10,500 on May 13, 2026. Not only was this card buzzworthy because of its ultra-scarcity, but also because of the inscription right above Boozer’s on-card signature. That inscription read: “The Brotherhood,” which seems to reference not only those he had played with at Duke, but every Duke Blue Devil who’s taken the court throughout its history.

2025 Bowman U Chrome Prospect Auto - Black (3/10)

2025-26 Bowman U Chrome Black Refractor Cameron Boozer RC Rookie AUTO 3/10 | Card Ladder

The 2025 Bowman U Chrome Prospect Autograph Black Parallel (/10) Cameron Boozer #CPA-CO sold for $4,138 on June 21, 2026, which reiterated both market demand and collector enthusiasm for higher-end Boozer autographs. If, in fact, Boozer is drafted within the top 3 picks, this card, along with others of similar stature, could see its value increase in the coming days and weeks.

2025 Bowman U Chrome Prospect Auto - Gold (/50)

2025-26 Bowman U Chrome Gold Refractor Cameron Boozer RC Rookie AUTO 45/50 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Cameron%20Boozer&saleId=ebay-389975421051

The 2025 Bowman U Chrome Prospect Autograph Gold (/50) Cameron Boozer #CPA-CO sold for a fairly impressive $3,050 on May 11, 2026. While this card is far less scarce than its Red and Black (and even its Superfractor) parallels, it remains a cornerstone piece for any Boozer and/or Duke collector, especially since there’s a strong indication that Boozer’s collegiate cards will, in fact, possess a long-term hobby appeal.

Although these autographs were all sold prior to the draft, there’s a very good these specific cards as well as his entire card market could see an immediate spike in price based on which team selects him and where he’ll have an immediate impact.