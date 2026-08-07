Russell Westbrook Landing Spots: Four NBA Teams That Could Use Veteran Point Guard

The NBA’s doozy of an offseason is all but complete. It’s the doldrums of August and rosters have fallen into place ahead of the upcoming season. A number of questions remain unanswered, though. One of which is if Russell Westbrook will return for his 19th season. And if so, with who?

As Westbrook turns 38 at the beginning of next season, his availability isn’t the biggest unresolved matter of the offseason. Jalen Duren and Peyton Watson are still in the midst of restricted free agency, while Jonathan Kuminga remains a free agent. Plus, although James Harden is expected to return to the Cavaliers, he remains unsigned after he declined a hefty player option ahead of free agency.

Although other pending matters loom larger, Westbrook remains an impactful NBA player even in the twilight of his career. He reinvented himself last season as a starter with the Kings as he averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in Sacramento. The Kings drafted Darius Acuff Jr. with the seventh pick in the NBA draft as the franchise’s guard of the future. At just 19 years old, however, Sacramento is interested in bringing in a veteran point guard to mentor the Arkansas product.

The franchise is weighing the prospect of bringing back Westbrook for another year or even Victor Oladipo (who hasn’t played an NBA game since 2023) to fill the role, as NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported late Sunday night. Even with the reported interest, it’s unknown if Westbrook will get an NBA deal next year. He signed with the Kings just days before opening night last season, a move which paid dividends although Sacramento finished with a dreadful 22–60 record.

He proved that he can still fill a role that many teams are in need of. With the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles leader garnering interest from his former franchise, here are his four best fits should he return for year No. 19:

Sacramento Kings

Russell Westbrook averaged 15.2 points and 6.7 assists in Sacramento last year | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most logical and realistic destination for Westbrook is another year with the Kings. They have the roster space and don’t have a true point guard on the roster aside from Acuff, the 19-year-old rookie. Westbrook had a productive year as one of the few constant forces for the rebuilding franchise.

Sacramento won’t look to compete next year. Acuff’s development and possibly getting Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis off the books are the team’s top priorities. Even in a rebuild, though, teams need veterans to keep everything on track and serve as a strong voice in the locker room. Sure, Westbrook’s antics will always be a part of the package. However, he was the steadiest ship Sacramento had last year, and if Summer League showed us anything, Acuff will need time to adjust to the next level. The Kings, or any team for that matter, could likely get Westbrook for the veteran minimum. He greatly outplayed that value last year and even in a smaller role due to Acuff’s arrival, Westbrook would be a value add for the stumbling Kings.

Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo joined the Heat over the offseason | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m sure if he has the choice, Westbrook would choose to go to a contender and chase his first ring in the waning moments of his illustrious career. Many top teams are set in the backcourt, but the Heat need depth, specifically at guard, after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo and Davion Mitchell will assume the lion’s share of ballhandling duties should the roster remain as is. The latter took a step forward as a playmaker last year, but the Heat could use an additional facilitator after Pat Riley parted with potential guard of the future Kasparas Jakučionis in the Giannis deal.

The other glaring need of the new-look Miami roster is three-point shooting after Tyler Herro was included in the big trade and Norman Powell went to the Bulls in free agency. Westbrook doesn’t help in that sense, but he’d help address one of the team’s biggest weaknesses on paper as a playmaker off the bench for Miami’s new superstar duo of Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. In a suddenly stacked Eastern Conference, the Heat must add impactful rotation players on veteran minimum deals and Westbrook fits the bill.

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons to 60 wins last season | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit has a much deeper roster compared to Miami’s, but the Pistons could benefit from an additional ballhandler to create offense and take some of the burden away from Cade Cunningham. Cunningham led the Pistons to 60 wins and the No. 1 seed in the East last season as the young group came one win away from the Eastern Conference finals after a Game 7 loss to the Cavaliers in the second round.

The Pistons brought in Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie with the 17th pick in the draft as a secondary scorer who can create his own offense, but it’s unknown how quickly he will contribute as a rookie. Okorie should get some run immediately, but a veteran guard off the bench that coach J.B. Bickerstaff can rely on could help Detroit stay toward the top of an improved conference and eventually take the next step.

Washington Wizards

Trae Young signed a big contract to stay with the Wizards over the offseason | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a young core of Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson and the newest No. 1 pick in AJ Dybantsa, the Wizards hope to turn the page amid a five-year absence from the postseason. Washington gave Trae Young, who was acquired before last season’s trade deadline, a massive four-year, $212.8 million deal to remain with his new team. For better or for worse, he’s clearly seen as the franchise’s lead guard for the long haul, but after he missed the majority of last season due to multiple injuries, Wizards general manager Will Dawkins could look to add an affordable veteran guard to keep the offense flowing should Young miss any additional time.

Prior to last season, Young has been available for the majority of his career. Bub Carrington will still get some on-ball reps aside from Young, but even if Washington brings in Westbrook as a third guard, he would bring a solid veteran presence on a unique mix of seasoned players and potential stars. With a big commitment to Young and Anthony Davis’s large contract still on the books (for now, at least), Washington should fill the reserve backcourt need with a short-term, veteran minimum player like Westbrook.

Westbrook averaged a triple-double in his only season with Washington in 2020–21, which is the last time the franchise made the playoffs. In late June, The Stein Line reported that the Wizards had a level of interest in a reunion with Westbrook. He may wish to go to a contender if he has the option, but the Wizards enter the season as an intriguing young team with veteran stars in Young and Davis that could be in the play-in tournament conversation with the No. 1 pick in tow.

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