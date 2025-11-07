Top 5 2026 Basketball Rookies whose cards you should be buying

The potential for the 2026 NBA draft to be one of the best ever is music to the ears of basketball card collectors, especially those who enjoy speculating and flipping. While there may not be a top-tier prospect on the level of Victor Wembanyama or Cooper Flagg, the current college freshman class is exceptionally deep and talented.

There are five standout freshmen who have the potential to be franchise-changing players in the NBA. This article will take an early look at the future 2026 NBA rookies that should already be on the radar of hardcore basketball card collectors and rank the top 5 players with the most 2026 rookie card potential.

5. Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville) Position: PG | Size: 6'5", 180 LBs | Age: 18

Pre-Rookie Card to Look For: 2025-26 Bowman U NOW Card 5 (Sells for $11.99 on Topps Website)

2025 247Sports Prospect Ranking: #6

Early 2025 Review: After a shaky preseason debut against Kansas, Brown had 28 points and six assists in a rebound game vs. Bucknell. He shows elite athleticism and the ability to get past is defender into the paint.

2026 Rookie Card Outlook: Brown is the best pure point guard among the projected 2026 rookie class. His elite handle and passing mean he may be able to start and succeed for an NBA team right away. He will fly under the radar because of how talented the other 2026 prospects are, but his rookie card could have as much upside as any in the class.

Player Comparison: Darius Garland (Like Garland, Brown has elite pull up shooting and playmaking)

4. Nate Ament (Tennessee) Position: SF | Size: 6'10", 207 LBs | Age: 18

Pre-Rookie Card to Look For: 2025-26 Bowman U NOW (Sells for $11.99 on the Tennessee Fanatics Store)

2025 247Sports Prospect Ranking: #4

Early 2025 Review: Ament showed off his immense potential as a scorer, putting up 18 points in his college debut vs. Northern Kentucky. He also contributed 9 rebounds in 29 minutes.

2026 Rookie Card Outlook: Ament’s upside is as high as anyone in the class, but he doesn’t project to dominate in the NBA right away because of his skinny frame. Ament rookie cards could be a solid gamble though. 6’10” small forwards with his type of athleticism and 3-point range are very rare.

Player Comparison: Matas Buzelis (Both are long, athletic forwards with consistent shooting from the outside)

3. Cameron Boozer (Duke) Position: PF | Size: 6'9", 250 LBs | Age: 18

Pre-Rookie Card to Look For: 2025 Leaf Metal Dual Auto (with his brother, Cayden Boozer. Cameron signed an exclusive basketball card deal with Leaf)

2025 247Sports Prospect Ranking: #3

Early 2025 Review: Boozer has impressed early with his high basketball IQ and physicality. He had 15 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals, and a block in his first regular season game vs. Texas.

2026 Rookie Card Outlook: Boozer doesn’t have the same upside as the two other members of the “big 3” as far as basketball cards are concerned. Wings and point guards are much more collectable and popular in the basketball card hobby than power forwards. That being said, Boozer plays like a hybrid forward and he has instant name recognition because his father (Carlos Boozer) was an NBA star not long ago.

Player Comparison: Kevin Love and Michael Beasley (Boozer, like Kevin Love, makes incredible outlet passes and has elite big-man skills. He also is more athletic than a typical forward and can score with the best of them like Beasley)

2. AJ Dybantsa (BYU) Position: SF | Size: 6'9", 210 LBs | Age: 18

Pre-Rookie Card to Look For: 2025-26 Bowman U NOW Card 1 (Sells for $11.99 on Topps Website)

2025 247Sports Prospect Ranking: #2 (Ranked #1 by ESPN)

Early 2025 Review: The uber-talented Dybantsa excelled in his pre-season debut against Nebraska by scoring 30 points. He then played well against a powerhouse UNC team by scoring 18 points. He passes the eye test in the early going, as his athleticism stands out against elite college competition.

2026 Rookie Card Outlook: In a typical NBA rookie class, Dybansta would be the easy pick as the top dog. Basketball card collectors, just like NBA GMs, will have a tough decision to make when deciding which college freshman to go after among the “big 3.”

Player Comparison: Tracy McGrady and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Dybantsa makes this comparison about himself as he patterns his game after the two players. Other NBA scouts have made the McGrady comparison as well.)

1. Darryn Peterson (Kansas) Position: SG | Size: 6'6", 200 LBs | Age: 18

Pre-Rookie Card to Look For: 2025-26 Bowman U NOW Card 2 (Sells for $11.99 on Topps Website)

2025 247Sports Prospect Ranking: #1

Early 2025 Review: Peterson exceeded extremely high expectations in his first college game by scoring 24 points in 15 minutes in a pre-season matchup vs. Louisville.

2026 Rookie Card Outlook: Peterson is likely to be the biggest chase in the 2026 rookie class. Super athletic combo guards that can score like Peterson are always highly collectable. He is a human highlight reel that is almost always the most athletic player on the court, which will make him very popular with younger collectors.

Player Comparison: Anthony Edwards (Both are extremely athletic shooting guards that attack the rim and can dominate on defense as well)

