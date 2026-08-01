Two rookie autograph cards of catchers from completely different eras recently sold for almost exactly the same price. A 2022 Bowman Draft Chrome Gold Refractor autograph of Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin sold for $2,995 on July 23rd. A signed 1948 Bowman Yogi Berra rookie card sold for $2,995.95 on May 17th. The difference was only 95 cents.

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The cards even share a gold connection. Baldwin’s first Bowman autograph is a Gold Refractor numbered to 50, while Berra signed his iconic black-and-white Bowman rookie card in gold ink. Besides that, the cards couldn’t be more different. Baldwin’s card is a Gem Mint PSA 10, and it features one of baseball’s most exciting young players. The Berra rookie is a PSA 1.5, but it features one of the greatest players in baseball history. Yogi's autograph also received a PSA 10 grade.

Jul 24, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (30) prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One card offers youth, eye appeal, and the possibility of significant future upside. The other offers one of the greatest catchers in baseball history, genuine scarcity, and the security of an established legacy.

For $3,000, which card would you rather have? Below we make arguments for each card, and then make a final decision.

The Case for Buying the Drake Baldwin

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1. Drake Baldwin Has Elite Upside and This Card has Exciting Potential

Drake Baldwin is one of the most exciting young players in baseball. The 25-year-old Braves catcher won the 2025 National League Rookie of the Year award and became an MLB All-Star starter in 2026. Many experts already rank him as a top three catcher in baseball. And 1st Bowman autos are considered the definitive, go-to cards for any modern player.

To understand Baldwin's price potential, look at the 1st Bowman Gold Refractor auto market of other stars. A 1st Bowman Gold Refractor Autograph of Bobby Witt Jr. recently sold for a staggering $40,800. Most don’t consider Baldwin to be on the same tier as Bobby Witt, but he is actually outplaying him this season. Baldwin leads Witt in batting average (.282 to .279), on-base percentage (.372 to .350), and slugging (.485 to .450). He also has 20 home runs and 56 RBIs compared to Witt’s 13 homers and 39 RBIs.

A PSA 10 Bobby Witt Jr. 1st Bowman Gold Refractor Autograph (/50) recently sold for $40,800, demonstrating the long-term ceiling for 1st Bowman Gold Refractor Autos. | Card Ladder

Baldwin still has a long way to go to reach the level of Bobby Witt, who has been a top tier player for several seasons. But the possibility is there. Buying one of Baldwin’s best cards, which the 1st Bowman Gold Refractor is, comes with tremendous upside. It also gives you "skin in the game." When Baldwin has a multi-homer game, his card prices go up. Unlike a vintage card, a Baldwin 1st Bowman makes you feel connected to active baseball. If Baldwin ever wins an MVP, his card values would skyrocket.

2. The Baldwin Card has Superior Eye Appeal

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The Baldwin has a beautiful gold design and is in Gem Mint condition. It is a prospect autograph, meaning Baldwin actually signed it before his rookie year. On the other hand, the Yogi Berra has a low PSA 1.5 condition grade. It features a plain black-and-white image and was likely signed decades after his retirement.

Gold sharpies and markers were not prevalent during the playing days of Yogi Berra. A bright gold autograph on a worn, vintage card looks strange to the eye.

The Case for Buying the Yogi Berra

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1. Yogi has a Legendary Legacy and some Upside too

Yogi Berra is an undisputed top-5 Yankee of all time. His legacy is permanent and safe from risk. He won three MVP awards and a record 10 World Series championship rings. While modern young stars like Baldwin face the constant threat of injuries or performance slumps, Yogi’s place in baseball history is secure forever.

While Mickey Mantle holds the World Series record with 18 home runs, Yogi Berra owns many Fall Classic records of his own, including 10 championships as a player, 14 appearances, 75 games played, 259 at-bats, and 71 hits. This 1957 Topps Yankees’ Power Hitters card featuring Mantle and Berra in a PSA 8 sold for $5,500. | Card Ladder

Yogi’s rookie autograph is not devoid of upside either. Vintage on-card autograph cards are some of the hottest cards in the hobby. Collectors are finally beginning to realize how rare and special these cards are. A PSA 1 Jackie Robinson rookie card with an on-card auto just sold for $1.8 million in July, making it the most expensive Jackie Robinson card of all time. Collectors are beginning to look past the card grade and are valuing cards like the Yogi that were actually touched by the legend themselves.

2. The Yogi Berra Card has Actual Scarcity

A 1948 Bowman Yogi Berra rookie card with an on-card autograph is incredibly rare. PSA has graded only 79 total signed copies of this signed rookie. While the Baldwin Gold Refractor auto is limited to 50 copies, it still suffers from massive modern overproduction.

Topps printed 17 other autographed refractor versions of Baldwin's card. Versions of this card include the Base (/499), Purple (/250), Aqua Lava (/199), Blue (/150), Blue Wave (/150), Green (/99), Black (/75), Sparkle (/71), Gold Wave (/50), and Orange (/25) refractors. The ultimate chases are the ultra-rare Red, Red Lava, and Red Wave refractors limited to just 5 copies each. The absolute rarest versions of the card are the 1-of-1 Black Wave, SuperFractor, and there are four unique Printing Plates. There is also an unnumbered Black & White RayWave version as well.

Modern collectors can chase an astonishing number of autograph parallels. This Garrett Crochet "rainbow" shows just a portion of the many versions Topps produced for a single 1st Bowman autograph. The 13-card collection sold for $17,100 in October 2025. | Card Ladder

While Yogi Berra was extremely gracious and signed a lot of autographs throughout his lifetime, only a few fans asked him to sign his rookie card. There was a widespread belief within the hobby for many years that signing a vintage card was ‘ruining’ it. This is a major reason why we see so few vintage on-card autos of legends like Yogi Berra.

Author’s Pick:

February 26, 2011; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees former player Yogi Berra is introduced before their spring training game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collectors buying Baldwin are paying for what he might become. Collectors buying Berra are paying for accomplishments that have already happened. There is a belief among vintage baseball card collectors that Yogi Berra cards are undervalued, and I agree.

Collectors may begin to realize how special of a player Yogi Berra truly was. He struck out just 414 times in 8,364 career plate appearances. In 1950, he hit 28 home runs while striking out only 12 times the entire year. No player has ever won more World Series rings.

Yogi once said, "The future ain't what it used to be." The chance that Baldwin one day reaches Yogi’s level is miniscule. And with only 79 copies of his rookie auto, the Yogi rookie auto will become harder and harder to find. Therefore, the Yogi still has major upside, without the risk that a modern card like the Baldwin possesses.