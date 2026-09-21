Top 4 Hulk Cards from Magic: The Gathering Marvel

This summer, Hulk has been on the big screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and promises to return soon as Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe revs up. This includes a recut re-release, with Avengers Endgame: Encore with 'Professor Hulk' set to hit theaters on September 24, 2026, and a possible appearance in Avengers: Doomsday coming on December 18th.

We look forward to these movies and bide our time by honoring Hulk and others like him (spoiler for Jennifer Walters/ She-Hulk) in trading card form. Today, we check out the Top 4 Hulk Cards from Magic: The Gathering sets, which include Magic: The Gathering's Marvel Super Heroes (MSH) and Marvel Super Heroes Commander (MSC).

Hot Hulk Summer: Hulk Card Index Shows Steep Growth

The Hulk Card Index from Card Ladder from the last two years demonstrates the steady growth of select Hulk cards with a sharp incline over the past few months.

Hulk Card Ladder Index 9/4/2024 - 9/4/2026 | Card Ladder

This graph provides an interesting backdrop for the cards we have lined up for our Top 4 Hulk MTG cards so far, and it shows that people are buying Hulk cards.

4) 2026 Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Commander Hulk, Always Angry Borderless Foil #502

2026 Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Commander Hulk, Always Angry Borderless Foil #502. Artist: Thanh Tuan. | Card Ladder

We start off our list of Magic: The Gathering cards featuring "The Big Green Guy" with the card that arguably shows off the biggest and greenest version of this Gamma Berserker Hero. This Avenger is front and center on the borderless card, and the foil treatment gives his skin and ambient lightning a shimmering quality that adds to the card's already impressive art design.

3) 2026 Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes World War Hulk Borderless #304

2026 Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes World War Hulk Borderless #304. Artist: Steve Ellis. | Card Ladder

A nod to the 2007 comic bearing the same name, World War Hulk, is an enchantment card. It is beautifully illustrated by Steve Ellis, whose art gives these gamma guys a fun style while highlighting their angry expressions. Overall, a uniquely designed and illustrated pair of green warriors, and having two for the price of one on the same card certainly is welcome.

2) 2026 Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Foil Borderless Bruce Banner / The Incredible Hulk #390

2026 Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Foil Borderless (0390). Marvel. Wizards of the Coast. Artists: Jack Kirby, Sean Goldberg, Paul Reinman. | eBay via Card Ladder

According to Card Ladder, this card sold on eBay for $149.99 on July 13, 2026. The card is one that pays homage to original comic book art and features work by artists including Jack Kirby and Sean Goldberg.

1) 2026 Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Borderless Foil Jennifer Walters / The Sensational She-Hulk #388.

2026 Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Borderless Foil Jennifer Walters / The Sensational She-Hulk #388. Artists: John Buscema and Chic Stone. | Card Ladder

We have reached the top spot on our list, and we have The Sensational She-Hulk and Jennifer Walters on the dual-sided card from MTG's Marvel Super Heroes set. This card has the comic book-inspired artwork like #2 on our list but tops them all in regard to recent sales. A version of this card was sold for $440 on June 14th, 2026, through eBay.

There you have it, a fun look at Hulk cards that have been featured in Magic: The Gathering sets to whet our appetites for the Avengers and other Marvel movies in our future.