3 Must Have Marvel Cinematic Universe Actor Autograph Cards
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has a wide range of talented actors whose performances brought iconic superheroes to life and helped build the most popular interconnected franchise in cinema history. During its 16-year (and still counting) run, the trading card industry has produced various Marvel movie sets with highly valuable and sought-after chase cards.
Here are 3 of the must-have MCU actor autograph cards of the top actors and characters who significantly contributed to the MCU’s worldwide box office success:
The long list of leading actors portraying the MCU’s mightiest heroes starts with Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man. The actor’s portrayal of Tony Stark is credited with the growth of superhero movies and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it today.
In 2008, Rittenhouse Archives released a trading card set for the first Iron Man movie, featuring rare actor autograph cards that included 2 different on-card signatures of RDJ. One card captures him striking a pose in the legendary Iron Man suit, while the other showcases him as the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist, Tony Stark.
These are the only official Marvel movie trading cards that Robert Downey Jr. signed during his tenure as Iron Man, making very few available for purchase. Its high demand from collectors has recent sales in the $3,500 range.
RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About 2025 Topps Chrome Marvel Cards
Actor Chris Hemsworth’s dynamic representation of the God of Thunder was pivotal to the MCU’s expansion from Earth to cosmic threats from out of this world. Unlike the set with RDJ’s autograph card, 2021 Upper Deck Black Diamond covers themes and characters from Marvel's various movies through the Infinity Saga, spanning from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame.
In addition to Hemsworth's signature, he inscribed “Bring Me Thanos” on the card directly below. Thor’s famous quote from Avengers: Infinity War refers to his electrifying lightning bolt entrance against Thanos’ army in Wakanda, crashing the scene and obliterating enemies.
Hemsworth’s 2021 Black Diamond Exquisite Collection auto with the heroic inscription is limited to only 65 copies and has recent sales eclipsing $2,000
Actor Chris Evans' righteous depiction of Steve Rogers as Captain America was key to the early success of the MCU and Avengers films. Upper Deck’s 2022 Marvel Allure set included rare Chris Evans autograph cards that featured the special inscription “Avengers Assemble”, famously said by Cap during the climactic battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.
It captures an intense Steve Rogers and is framed by a vibrant chrome red border that makes it the ultimate Captain America color match card. Based on its recent sales of around $2,000, it’s arguably the most desired autograph card of the First Avenger.
This autograph card and inscription commemorate Captain America’s heroic stand in Avengers: Endgame and is a defining moment for Steve Rogers' arc in the MCU.