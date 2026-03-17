Ken Griffey Jr.’s famous 1989 Upper Deck rookie card is widely considered the most iconic baseball card of the modern era. Many collectors even view it as the most important baseball card released since the legendary 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle. The 1989 Upper Deck Griffey is about as mainstream as it gets.

But Griffey has some early cards that fly under the radar. Before Griffey made his Major League debut, he appeared on several minor league cards while moving through the Seattle Mariners farm system. These cards have significant upside in the baseball card market because of the changing perspectives of collectors.

Ken Griffey Jr. left his mark on the Minor Leagues. Here he is on the cover of Minor League Monthly Price Guide. | Show Piece Sports

The way collectors evaluate a baseball player’s earliest cards has evolved dramatically over the past decade. Today, one of the biggest drivers of the baseball card market is prospecting. Collectors aggressively chase players before they make their Major League debuts. Bowman Chrome Baseball “1st Bowman” autographs have become the definitive cards for many modern players, despite being “pre-rookie” cards.

The shift in thinking about rookie cards has led some collectors to look at prospect-era cards of retired legends in a new way. Because many collectors believe the hobby will continue placing more emphasis on a player’s earliest cards, Griffey’s minor league cards could possess an intriguing amount of long-term upside.

Juan Soto’s most definitive card is widely considered his 2016 “1st Bowman” prospect card rather than one of his 2018 rookie cards. | Card Ladder

Below are five best Ken Griffey Jr. minor league cards that collectors should know about. Each of these cards are significantly scarcer than the mainstream Griffey rookies put out by Upper Deck, Topps, Fleer, Bowman, and Donruss.

5. 1988 ProCards Vermont Mariners Ken Griffey Jr.

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Recent PSA 9 Sale: $153 (No PSA 10s exist of this card)

Total Population Count: 3,563

Minor League Card Info: During the late '80s, ProCards released team sets for various minor league clubs, including the AA Vermont Mariners. The team was then a member of the Eastern League where Ken Griffey Jr. spent a brief 17-game stint. Despite his short stay, Griffey cemented his legacy with a legendary feat. While rehabbing an injury, he reportedly launched a ball from home plate over the 400-foot center field fence, a "mythical" display of power and ability.

4. 1988-89 Star Nova Edition Ken Griffey Jr. #123 (Father/Son)

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $430

Total Population Count: 48

Minor League Card Info: This is a rare "pre-rookie" card that is part of a 9-card Ken Griffey Jr. set produced by The Star Company. This specific card within the set features the "Father/Son" theme, highlighting Griffey’s Major League playing father, Ken Griffey Sr (despite not being pictured.) It was part of a limited release, with an estimated 500 sets printed.

3. 1987 Bellingham Mariners Ken Griffey Jr. #15

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $1,451

Total Population Count: 4,835

Minor League Card Info: This is widely considered Griffey’s first professional baseball card. It was released by the International Sportcard Company shortly after he was picked #1 in the 1987 MLB Draft. As Griffey’s first true card, many collectors would equate this to his 1st Bowman” equivalent. This card was originally only sold as part of a complete factory team set at the ballpark.

2. 1988 Cal League San Bernardino Spirit Ken Griffey Jr. #34

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $2,201

Total Population Count: 2,208

Minor League Card Info: This card was issued during Griffey’s time in the California League for the Class A San Bernardino Spirit. It was produced by Cal League Cards as part of a 28-card team set. When searching for raw copies of this card, collectors should be aware that there is a common unlicensed version that looks nearly identical.

1. 1988 Best San Bernardino Spirit Ken Griffey Jr.: #1 (Base and Platinum versions)

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Recent Platinum PSA 10 Sale: $7,000

Recent Base PSA 10 Sale: $4,400

Total Population Count of the Base: 1200

Total Population Count of the Platinum: 509

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Minor League Card Info: This is widely considered the most desirable minor league Griffey card, and there are two versions. The platinum version features a gray border compared to the blue border of the standard base version. There is estimated to be 5,000 copies of the base and 1,300 Platinum parallels. Griffey dominated the California League before his late-season promotion to AA Vermont in 1988, batting .338 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs in just 58 games.