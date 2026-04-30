These 1990s Jersey Patch Cards Just Got a Huge Boost After a $4.2M Sale

With the recent record-breaking sale of the 1997 Michael Jordan Upper Deck Game Jersey autograph card for $4.2 million, the hobby community has been buzzing about late-1990's Upper Deck jersey cards.



As memorabilia cards have evolved over the past 30 years, collectors have seen a wide range of items embedded into cards, from jerseys and bats to warm-ups and even holiday-themed novelty pieces. However, many modern collectors may not realize where the game-used jersey patch phenomenon began. That origin traces back to Upper Deck, which helped pioneer the jersey patch category with a lineup of legendary athletes and groundbreaking designs.

1996-1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Hockey

1996 Upper Deck Game Jersey Mario Lemieux PSA 9 | Card Ladder

Upper Deck first introduced game-used jersey cards in its 1996-1997 hockey products (Series 1 and 2). Series 1 featured Hall of Famers: Steve Yzerman, Brett Hull, Doug Gilmour, Jaromir Jagr, and Ray Bourque. Series 2 included eight additional players, including Mike Madano, Eric Lindros, and Mario Lemieux.



Inserted at odds of roughly 1 in 2,500 packs, these cards quickly became must-have collectibles. At their peak in the late 1990's, raw Eric Lindros versions were selling for over $500, more than $1,000 today when adjusted for inflation.

1996 Upper Deck Game Jersey Football

1996 Game Jersey Joe Montana PSA 8 | Card Ladder

In 1996, Upper Deck also introduced game-used memorabilia to its football product. The 10-card set featured legends such as Hall of Famers Jerry Rice, Barry Sanders, and Marshall Faulk, as well as quarterbacks Joe Montana, Dan Marino, and Steve Young, also inserted at 1 per 2,500 packs.



Today, demand for these early memorabilia cards remains strong. A raw version of the Joe Montana card pictured above recently sold for over $1,000, reflecting continued interest in Hall of Fame talent and historically significant cards.

1997 Upper Deck Baseball Game Jersey

1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Ken Griffey Jr PSA 9 | Card Ladder

The bond between Upper Deck and Ken Griffey Jr. has been central to the company's identity since its 1989 debut. Griffey was famously card #1 in Upper Deck's inaugural set and was a natural inclusion in the company's early memorabilia releases. His 1997 Game Jersey card, featuring his signature smile and Mariners teal color swatch, has become a grail card for most hardcore Griffey collectors. With only around 200 total graded copies, it remains both scarce and highly sought after by collectors.

1997 Upper Deck Basetball Game Jersey

1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Michael Jordan | Card Ladder

The most iconic of these early memorabilia sets, however, is the 1997 Upper Deck basketball release. Headlined by Michael Jordan, his cards include swatches from his 1992 All-Star Game jersey. In addition to his base game jersey card, 23 hand-numbered autograph versions were produced, each featuring an on-card signature.



One of these 23 autographed cards recently shattered records, selling for over 4.2 million, the highest ever paid for a single basketball card. Beyond Jordan, it also features first memorabilia cards of other Hall of Famers, including David Robinson, Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson, Kevin Garnett, Hakeem Olajuwon, Reggie Miller, and Patrick Ewing.