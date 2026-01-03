Top 5 Liv Morgan Card Sales of 2025

When collectors look back at 2025 as a turning point for Liv Morgan in the hobby, the surge in her card prices won’t feel random. Her biggest sales line up almost perfectly with how often—and how prominently—she appeared at WWE events, merchandise charts, and headline storylines throughout the year. And depending upon your budget, at around $5,000 for each of her top-selling cards of 2025, Liv Morgan could be a great buy as she heads into an exciting 2026.

2024 WWE Flawless Platinum RAW Diamond 1/1: eBay sale price $6,600 | eBay via Card Ladder

This wasn’t a case of speculative hype or a single viral clip. Liv’s card market momentum reflects a full season in which she quietly became one of WWE’s most reliable needle-movers, translating sustained visibility and storyline importance into real demand for her autos, low-numbered parallels, and SSPs.

2024 Flawless WWE Liv Morgan Raw Logo Gems Diamonds #1/1: eBay sale price $6,510 | eBay via Card Ladder

The Angle That Shifted Her Hobby Profile

The inflection point came late in the year, when Liv returned from a shoulder injury with maximum impact at Survivor Series: WarGames. Rather than easing back into the division, she was immediately inserted into the storyline of the high-profile Intercontinental Championship match between love interest Dominik Mysterio and the legendary John Cena.

In a moment that quickly became part of WWE’s highlight rotation, Liv low-blowed Cena and helped “Dirty Dom” regain the title in what was billed as one of Cena’s final major singles matches. Tying her heel turn to a Cena milestone elevated Liv from featured talent to storyline catalyst—and gave collectors a defining visual that cards from this era now reference implicitly.

2025 Topps Chrome WWE Marks Of Champion Auto Inscription Superfractor: eBay sale price $5,225 | eBay via Card Ladder

Why Collectors Leaned In During 2025

Liv Morgan’s strongest card sales in 2025 tend to cluster around three overlapping factors. First is measurable popularity. She remained one of WWE’s top merchandise sellers throughout the year, which often correlates with strong card demand.

2024 Select Throwback Gold Vinyl Liv Morgan 1/1 PSA 10: eBay sale price $4,999.99 | eBay via Card Ladder

Second is storyline gravity. Being directly responsible for a Cena title change, while aligned with Dominik at the height of his heat, reframed Liv as a narrative driver rather than a secondary character.

Finally, fans of WWE are anticipating long-term upside in Liv heading into WrestleMania 42 in April 2026, with chatter around major title programs and Royal Rumble implications. For collectors, that matters. They’re not just buying what Liv has already done, but what feels like the next phase of her career.

2023 Panini Impeccable Liv Morgan Watercolor Auto Inscription Platinum 1/1: eBay sale price $4,850 | eBay via Card Ladder

