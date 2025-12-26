Season 3 of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch hit Netflix on December 23, 2025, arriving at a moment when both the hobby and Goldin’s partnership with eBay have never been bigger. What began in 2023 as a behind-the-scenes look at an auction house has evolved into a global franchise, and Ken Goldin, unsurprisingly, remains at the center of the excitement.

To celebrate the Season 3 debut, Goldin will host special eBay Live events showcasing items in the spirit of the show—oddities, sports grails, pop-culture heat, and big-ticket memorabilia—giving fans a chance to experience the “Goldin Touch” in real time.

RELATED: History Made: Ohtani’s 1/1 Topps Gold Logoman Sets Record Price of $3,000,000

Season 3 Brings Bigger Items and Broader Culture

While Goldin’s roots are in high-end sports memorabilia, Season 3 continues pushing into pop culture: comics, film props, vintage music pieces, historical artifacts, and celebrity collections. It’s also the show’s most international season yet, reflecting Goldin’s integration into eBay’s global marketplace. Storylines now span Tokyo, Paris, Dubai, São Paulo, and beyond, with million-dollar lots and white-glove consignments designed for maximum Netflix drama.

The series has already earned a Critics Choice Real TV nomination and multiple Top 10 placements on Netflix. Season 3 doubles down on what fans love most: tense negotiations, authentication reveals, emotional consignors, and the kinds of wild, only-in-this-hobby moments that happen in the Goldin office every day.

Ken Goldin: Three Decades of Hobby Stories

Goldin’s path to this spotlight started long before Netflix. A New Jersey kid who turned a teenage side hustle into Score Board, Inc. in the late ’80s, he spent decades on QVC and HSN before founding Goldin Auctions in 2012. But the anecdotes say more than the résumé ever could.

"King of Collectibles" @KenGoldin discusses the rise of collectibles as an alternative asset & the upcoming season of his Netflix show:https://t.co/hSe4XfbWQL — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) December 22, 2025

On set recently, Goldin showed off two pieces of 45-year-old pink gum pulled from a vintage pack rip with Logan Paul—signed by both, of course. A framed photo from Joe Montana sits nearby, inscribed: “Kenny, you make it happen. A–hole.” And in his office, he keeps a handwritten note Mickey Mantle once left on his chair: “Is married life all it’s cracked up to be?”

This is Ken Goldin’s world—part memorabilia museum, part circus, part nonstop deal-making—which is exactly why Netflix viewers have latched onto him.

Goldin’s Biggest Sales Still Shape the Market

Goldin’s auctions have produced some of the hobby’s most dramatic headlines, from brokering the Logan Paul Pikachu Illustrator PSA 10 at a $5.275 million valuation to multiple $2–$5 million sales of the 2003–04 Exquisite LeBron James RPA. In 2025, he moved an autographed Fleer Michael Jordan rookie for $2.5 million and helped push modern baseball into new territory with six-figure Ohtani cards.

Game-used icons have passed through as well, including a 1920s Babe Ruth Yankees jersey that hammered in the low eight figures. These results explain why Goldin isn’t just an auction house anymore—he’s a barometer for where the high end of the market is heading.

RELATED: eBay Reveals 2025’s Hottest Collectibles Trends

Goldin x eBay: A New Era of Live Collecting

Season 3 is also the first filmed with the full weight of Goldin’s 2024 acquisition by eBay behind it, pairing a boutique grail house with a global live-commerce engine. eBay Live has become an extension of the show itself, with curated streams tied to major cultural moments, product launches, celebrity guests, and surprise grail reveals.

Goldin will be streaming on eBay Live 12/30 at noon Pacific to keep the Netflix launch momentum going. | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/Eaa42X7dLU1Fz1xI

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: