Top 5 Most Iconic and Valuable 1955 Bowman Baseball Cards
Before “First Bowman” became a modern hobby obsession, Bowman was the undisputed king of baseball cards. That changed when Topps entered the market in the early 1950s. The two companies battled fiercely over player contracts until Topps eventually overtook its rival, buying out Bowman after the 1955 season. When the Bowman name finally returned in 1989, it was not the original company making a comeback. It was just Topps reviving the historic brand as its own.
That makes the 1955 Bowman baseball one of the most historically significant sets of the postwar era. It was the final stand of a company that had gone from a small gum manufacturer out of Philadelphia to the top of the baseball card world. But their reign lasted only a few years (1948-1951), and then they were taken over by Topps, who has dominated the hobby ever since.
Because Bowman and Topps were fighting over exclusive player contracts, the 1955 Bowman checklist is fractured. It lacks some of the era’s biggest names (including the rookie cards of Roberto Clemente and Sandy Koufax, and legends like Jackie Robinson and Ted Williams) because Topps held their rights. However, it still boasts major stars like Mickey Mantle, giving the set immense collector appeal.
The design also stands apart from anything else released in the 1950s. Each card is framed inside a wood-grain television set, reflecting how TV technology was changing the way Americans experienced baseball. Fans were no longer limited to newspaper box scores, radio broadcasts, or cardboard images. They could now watch stars like Mantle, Hank Aaron, and Willie Mays come to life in their living rooms.
Bowman also made one of the boldest checklist decisions of the decade by including 31 umpire cards. Kids opening penny or nickel packs may not have been thrilled to pull an umpire instead of a superstar, but those cards now add to the set’s identity and charm.
With its fragile dark-brown borders, television-themed design, and place as the last original Bowman baseball set, 1955 Bowman remains one of the most important releases of the 1950s. Below are the five most iconic and valuable cards from the iconic 1955 Bowman set.
5. Yogi Berra 1955 Bowman #168
Highest Sale: $24,724 (PSA 9)
PSA 5 Value: $240
Total Population: 3,051
Card Info and Appeal: This card was released during the peak of Yogi Berra’s career. He won his third MVP award in 1955 after hitting 27 home runs and 108 RBIs. A fun feature of 1955 Bowman is that the main text on the back of the card is written in the first person, as if Yogi Berra himself wrote the entry. "I was originally an outfielder in American Legion ball, but the Yankees made a catcher out of me. Bill Dickey helped me a lot,” the card states. There are only five PSA 9s of this card, with no PSA 10s.
4. Ernie Banks 1955 Bowman #242
Highest Sale: $54,000 (PSA 9)
PSA 5 Value: $405
Total Population: 2,435
Card Info and Appeal: This is the only Ernie Banks Bowman baseball card ever produced. Bowman missed out on Banks during his rookie season in 1954. This “Mr. Cub” card is a short print because it was part of the high-number series (#225–320), which was printed in much smaller quantities as they hit shelves late in the summer when kids were shifting their attention to football. As with the Yogi Berra card, there are only five PSA 9s and no PSA 10s.
3. Hank Aaron 1955 Bowman #179
Highest Sale: $23,772 (PSA 8.5)
PSA 5 Value: $696
Total Population: 6,561
Card Info and Appeal: This is also the only Hank Aaron Bowman baseball card ever produced. The second-year Aaron card captures the legend just as he was evolving into an all-time great. In 1955, he hit .314 with 27 home runs. The dark wood borders on this card act like a magnet for chips and wear, making high-end copies almost impossible to find. There are only four PSA 9s of this card and no PSA 10s.
2. Willie Mays 1955 Bowman #184
Highest Sale: $195,200 (PSA 9)
PSA 5 Value: $750
Total Population: 6,414
Card Info and Appeal: This card captures Mays at the absolute peak of his powers. He was coming off an iconic 1954 season when he won the NL MVP and made "The Catch" in the World Series to help the New York Giants win the World Series. On the back of the card, Mays reflects on his journey from high school directly into the MLB. “I played baseball and basketball at Fairfield Industrial High School. After graduation, I played for Birmingham in the Negro National League. The Giants signed me in 1950. I came up to the big team in May 1951, and won the Rookie of the Year Award.”
1. Mickey Mantle 1955 Bowman #202
Highest Sale: $375,484 (PSA 9)
PSA 5 Value: $2,225
Total Population: 9,253
Card Info and Appeal: The Mantle is the undisputed king of the 1955 Bowman set. Because Bowman secured exclusive rights to Mickey Mantle for the 1954 and 1955 seasons, this is the only mainstream baseball card of Mantle in 1955. Mantle had a dominant season in 1955, hitting 37 home runs and leading the league in On-Base Percentage (.431) and Slugging Percentage (611). The back of the card documents his recovery from a severe knee injury that occurred during the 1951 season and highlights his incredible 565-foot home run in Washington.
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David is a collector based in Georgia and a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants, and New York Knicks. He is an avid sports card collector with a strong passion for vintage baseball cards and vintage on-card autographs. David enjoys obtaining autographs through the mail and loves connecting with other knowledgeable collectors to discuss the history and evolution of the hobby. He also previously wrote about the New York Giants for GMENHQ.com