Top 5 Most Iconic and Valuable 1955 Bowman Baseball Cards

Before “First Bowman” became a modern hobby obsession, Bowman was the undisputed king of baseball cards. That changed when Topps entered the market in the early 1950s. The two companies battled fiercely over player contracts until Topps eventually overtook its rival, buying out Bowman after the 1955 season. When the Bowman name finally returned in 1989, it was not the original company making a comeback. It was just Topps reviving the historic brand as its own.

That makes the 1955 Bowman baseball one of the most historically significant sets of the postwar era. It was the final stand of a company that had gone from a small gum manufacturer out of Philadelphia to the top of the baseball card world. But their reign lasted only a few years (1948-1951), and then they were taken over by Topps, who has dominated the hobby ever since.

A complete 1955 Bowman master set sold for $90,000 through REA on April 27, 2025. The 326-card set ranked No. 2 on the PSA Set Registry with an 8.08 GPA. | Card Ladder

Because Bowman and Topps were fighting over exclusive player contracts, the 1955 Bowman checklist is fractured. It lacks some of the era’s biggest names (including the rookie cards of Roberto Clemente and Sandy Koufax, and legends like Jackie Robinson and Ted Williams) because Topps held their rights. However, it still boasts major stars like Mickey Mantle, giving the set immense collector appeal.

One of the strangest card-back stories in the 1955 Bowman set belongs to Eddie Waitkus. Under “My Biggest Thrill in Baseball,” Waitkus opens with the stunning line, “In 1949 I was shot by a deranged girl.” He then explains how he battled back from the shooting, returned to baseball, and later helped the Phillies win the 1950 National League pennant. He also notes that he met his future wife during his recovery. To be clear, it was not the woman who shot him. | eBay

The design also stands apart from anything else released in the 1950s. Each card is framed inside a wood-grain television set, reflecting how TV technology was changing the way Americans experienced baseball. Fans were no longer limited to newspaper box scores, radio broadcasts, or cardboard images. They could now watch stars like Mantle, Hank Aaron, and Willie Mays come to life in their living rooms.

Topps continues to honor Bowman’s history through modern inserts like this 2025 Bowman Anime Red Refractor Shohei Ohtani. The card uses the same television-inspired frame that made 1955 Bowman one of the most recognizable sets of the 1950s, but gives it a modern anime-style twist. Numbered to just five copies, this PSA 10 example sold for $16,200 in November 2025. | Card Ladder

Bowman also made one of the boldest checklist decisions of the decade by including 31 umpire cards. Kids opening penny or nickel packs may not have been thrilled to pull an umpire instead of a superstar, but those cards now add to the set’s identity and charm.

Because of Bowman’s fractured 1955 checklist, Elston Howard has the most important rookie card in the set. Howard is not in the Hall of Fame, but he was a Yankees great and has his number 32 retired by the franchise. The set is missing the rookie cards of Sandy Koufax and Roberto Clemente because Topps held their exclusive rights. | Card Ladder

With its fragile dark-brown borders, television-themed design, and place as the last original Bowman baseball set, 1955 Bowman remains one of the most important releases of the 1950s. Below are the five most iconic and valuable cards from the iconic 1955 Bowman set.

5. Yogi Berra 1955 Bowman #168

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Highest Sale: $24,724 (PSA 9)

PSA 5 Value: $240

Total Population: 3,051

Card Info and Appeal: This card was released during the peak of Yogi Berra’s career. He won his third MVP award in 1955 after hitting 27 home runs and 108 RBIs. A fun feature of 1955 Bowman is that the main text on the back of the card is written in the first person, as if Yogi Berra himself wrote the entry. "I was originally an outfielder in American Legion ball, but the Yankees made a catcher out of me. Bill Dickey helped me a lot,” the card states. There are only five PSA 9s of this card, with no PSA 10s.

4. Ernie Banks 1955 Bowman #242

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Highest Sale: $54,000 (PSA 9)

PSA 5 Value: $405

Total Population: 2,435

Card Info and Appeal: This is the only Ernie Banks Bowman baseball card ever produced. Bowman missed out on Banks during his rookie season in 1954. This “Mr. Cub” card is a short print because it was part of the high-number series (#225–320), which was printed in much smaller quantities as they hit shelves late in the summer when kids were shifting their attention to football. As with the Yogi Berra card, there are only five PSA 9s and no PSA 10s.

3. Hank Aaron 1955 Bowman #179

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Highest Sale: $23,772 (PSA 8.5)

PSA 5 Value: $696

Total Population: 6,561

Card Info and Appeal: This is also the only Hank Aaron Bowman baseball card ever produced. The second-year Aaron card captures the legend just as he was evolving into an all-time great. In 1955, he hit .314 with 27 home runs. The dark wood borders on this card act like a magnet for chips and wear, making high-end copies almost impossible to find. There are only four PSA 9s of this card and no PSA 10s.

2. Willie Mays 1955 Bowman #184

This 1955 Bowman Willie Mays PSA 9 shattered the previous record for the card when it sold for $195,200 through Heritage in December 2025. With only five PSA 9 examples and none graded higher, the sale pushed the card’s high mark by nearly $100,000. | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $195,200 (PSA 9)

PSA 5 Value: $750

Total Population: 6,414

Card Info and Appeal: This card captures Mays at the absolute peak of his powers. He was coming off an iconic 1954 season when he won the NL MVP and made "The Catch" in the World Series to help the New York Giants win the World Series. On the back of the card, Mays reflects on his journey from high school directly into the MLB. “I played baseball and basketball at Fairfield Industrial High School. After graduation, I played for Birmingham in the Negro National League. The Giants signed me in 1950. I came up to the big team in May 1951, and won the Rookie of the Year Award.”

1. Mickey Mantle 1955 Bowman #202

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Highest Sale: $375,484 (PSA 9)

PSA 5 Value: $2,225

Total Population: 9,253

Card Info and Appeal: The Mantle is the undisputed king of the 1955 Bowman set. Because Bowman secured exclusive rights to Mickey Mantle for the 1954 and 1955 seasons, this is the only mainstream baseball card of Mantle in 1955. Mantle had a dominant season in 1955, hitting 37 home runs and leading the league in On-Base Percentage (.431) and Slugging Percentage (611). The back of the card documents his recovery from a severe knee injury that occurred during the 1951 season and highlights his incredible 565-foot home run in Washington.