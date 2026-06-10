At around $6,500, collectors can choose between two iconic vintage baseball cards: a PSA 5 1950 Bowman Jackie Robinson or a PSA 3.5 1953 Topps Mickey Mantle.

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These cards share more similarities than most collectors realize. Both are “third-year” cards, featuring beautiful hand-colored artwork from the golden age of baseball card design. And according to Card Ladder’s Player Index, Mantle and Robinson are the two most collected players in the baseball card hobby by total market value.

This signed photo of Jackie Robinson and Mickey Mantle sold for $605 in 2023. | Card Ladder

So if you had $6,500 to spend on one of the two cards, which would you rather own? And which card represents a better long-term investment?

The Case for the 1950 Bowman Jackie Robinson

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1. The Jackie Robinson 1950 Bowman is Scarcer and More Unique

The 1953 Topps Mickey Mantle is three times more common. It has a total population of 9,228. There are 151 copies graded a PSA 3.5, with a staggering 2,387 graded higher. The 1950 Bowman Jackie Robinson has a total population of just 2,935. There are 175 examples graded a PSA 5, with only 319 graded higher.

Additionally, Jackie Robinson’s mainstream baseball card catalog is very small. Because he made his historic MLB debut at the age of 28 (and retired at 37), he only has eight mainstream cards from his playing days. Mantle has 21 mainstream base cards during his playing days from 1951 to 1969 (Mantle only showed up to Spring Training in 1969). Mantle also has countless multiplayer cards, League Leaders, All-Stars, and regional oddball cards that Jackie simply does not have.

The 1950 Bowman stands out as a unique crown jewel in Jackie's smaller catalog. While his 1948 Leaf and 1949 Bowman cards are close-up portraits, the 1950 Bowman stands out because it is Robinson’s first “action card,” depicting him taking a powerful swing. Many collectors consider the 1950 Bowman to be the most attractive Jackie Robinson card ever produced. A PSA 5 copy with great eye appeal would display nicer than a lower-grade Mickey Mantle.

2. Jackie’s Card has Greater Historical Significance and Upside

Jackie Robinson didn't just change baseball. He helped change America. | Card Ladder

Robinson’s legacy reaches far beyond sports. Every year, young people learn about his role in breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier. Every year, fewer people personally remember watching either legend, but Robinson remains a central figure in American history.

Jackie Robinson’s importance is continually reinforced through schools, books, documentaries, and the annual league-wide celebration of Jackie Robinson Day. He is the only player in baseball history to have his number (42) retired by every team. For that reason, Robinson’s legacy is the safest and most enduring in all of sports collecting.

As the generation that watched Mantle shrinks, the emotional connection driving his market could shift. Mantle is not the baseball GOAT (like Babe Ruth). He is not the most historically significant player, either. His cards’ long-term demand may be less bulletproof than Jackie’s.

The Case for the 1953 Topps Mickey Mantle

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1. Mantle is the Undisputed King of Baseball Cards

While Jackie dominates the history books, Mickey Mantle dominates the baseball card market. Card Ladder’s player indexes show Mantle’s total market cap dwarfing every other player in the hobby. Mickey Mantle cards have a total market cap of more than $928 million. By comparison, this is five times the total market cap of Jackie Robinson's cards, which have the second-highest market cap after Babe Ruth.

Some critics of Mantle will argue that players like Willie Mays and Hank Aaron had better careers, but they were not better than “The Mick” at his peak. Mantle is still the last player to win the undisputed MLB Triple Crown (leading both leagues in all three categories) when he hit 52 home runs, drove in 130 RBIs, and batted .353 in 1956. Mantle’s record 18 World Series home runs may never be broken. And Mantle has the “what if” mystique.

The 1956 Topps Mickey Mantle is more than just a beautiful card. It commemorates Mantle's legendary Triple Crown season. | Card Ladder

As a young phenom in 1951, Mantle was looked at by fans as a mythological figure. No one had ever seen somebody hit the ball so far and run so fast. When he tore up his knee in the 1951 World Series, he was never the same player. He played in agonizing pain his entire career and never took care of himself off the field. Yet, he still dominated the sport.

This legendary aura explains why Mantle’s cards sell for twice as much as Robinson cards when they are in the same set in the same grade. He is simply more popular than everyone else, and this will never change as long as baseball cards are relevant. The hobby has long spoken with its wallet.

2. The 1953 Topps Mantle Features One of the Hobby’s Greatest Images

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The 1953 Topps Mantle is frequently referred to as the most beautiful baseball card ever created. It features a stunning hand-painted portrait by Topps artist Gerry Dvorak. Many consider the card’s design superior to Mantle’s more famous 1952 Topps. Its larger format (the 1950 Bowman cards are very small in comparison), vibrant colors, and striking portrait give it a visual impact that few cards can match. It captures Mantle’s larger-than-life presence.

Not only is 1953 Topps more beautiful, but the set also holds a higher place in the hobby hierarchy. Additionally, the 1953 Topps Mantle is the third most sought-after Mantle card, after his 1951 Bowman rookie and his legendary 1952 Topps cards. Meanwhile, the 1950 Bowman is the fourth-best Jackie Robinson card. Robinson’s 1948 Leaf, 1949 Bowman, and 1952 Topps cards are all more coveted. Collectors should choose Mantle’s #3 over Robinson’s #4, even if the Jackie card is graded slightly higher.

Verdict: Which Card is the Better $6,500 Investment?

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My choice would be the 1953 Topps Mickey Mantle.

Jackie Robinson has a compelling case as he is arguably the most historically important player in baseball. However, when two cards sell for roughly the same amount, I lean toward the card with the larger collector base and more iconic image. Most modern Mantle collectors never saw him play, but demand for his cards remains incredibly high.

His 1952 Topps card will always be the ultimate holy grail baseball card, keeping his other best cards relevant as well. The sports card market is all about popularity. People buy what they like. While Robinson owns the history books, Mantle owns the baseball card hobby.