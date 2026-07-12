Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and it has gained significant traction within the hobby in the past couple of years. While non-sport collectors have gravitated towards it for a number of years, some sport collectors have dipped their toes in the water as well. This is in part to the product offerings that have been released, with a fan favorite being Topps Star Wars Chrome Galaxy. The 2026 edition will be available for pre-order soon, and collectors are expected to show interest.

Here is what the hobby needs to know about the product, along with the essential pre-order details.

2026 Topps Star Wars Chrome Galaxy Pre Order Details

For collectors who are not familiar with the release, Chrome Galaxy is a product that embraces all that the Chrome branding has to offer. There will be refractors, along with numbered parallels of some of the franchise's top characters. The card design is meant to be heavy with eye appeal and make collectors think about the story it is trying to tell. Pictured below is an Obi-Wan Kenobi base card from the set; the image features him in a defensive position, presumably during Order 66.

2026 Topps Star Wars Galaxy Obi-Wan Kenobi Base Card | Topps

The price for hobby boxes is not yet known at the time of writing for hobby boxes, but the pre-order date will be on Tuesday, July 14th at 12 PM EST on the Topps website. Collectors should expect a box to fall somewhere between $200 and $250 based on prior years, but more information should be released about pricing leading up to the pre-sale.

Hobbyists Can Chase After The Top Inserts In The Galaxy

Inserts are a big draw within the product, perhaps most notably the ComicFractor. This year, the design is sure to evoke nostalgia for collectors, as it is modeled after the iconic 1977 action-figure releases. The card also has a refractor finish, which is a nice touch. Complete with a bar code and the illusion of an action figure in plastic, these might just be the top cards to chase in the whole product.

2026 Topps Star Wars Chrome Galaxy Han Solo ComicFractor | Checklist Insider

More common inserts still have some great appeal, such as Art of the Dark Side. With a heavy focus on Art-based cards, it should not be a surprise with the inclusion of these inserts. The Darth Maul card features him jumping towards the collector with his double lightsaber. Lucky collectors can also find sought-after sketch cards, which often carry significant value depending on the content of the card.

2026 Topps Star Wars Chrome Galaxy Darth Maul Art of the Dark Side Insert | Checklist Insider

Autographs of Major Characters Will Be In The Release

Autographs will be a tough pull in the product, with only one per case (on average). However, many key characters within the franchise have autographs, including The Mandalorian. The autograph design is very clean, as it has the name of the character on the left side of the card and a full image of the character. Triple Autographs were also previewed, including a card that features the actor autographs of Chewbacca, Han Solo, and C-3PO all in a Superfractor Parallel.

2026 Topps Star Wars Chrome Galaxy The Mandalorian Autograph | Checklist Insider

2026 Topps Star Wars Chrome Galaxy will be up for pre-order on Tuesday, July 14th at 12 PM EST on the Topps website. Collectors should check the product out if they get a chance, as it offers an appealing design and many chase elements.