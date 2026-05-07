Top 6 Iconic and Valuable 1986 Topps Traded Baseball Cards

Since 1981, Topps has released a Traded (or "Update") set nearly every year. These sets are designed as late-season updates to capture players on their new teams and feature the first cards of top rookies who debuted after the standard spring set was already printed. The 1986 Topps Traded set is widely considered the best and most iconic “update” set of all time.

The set is so iconic because it is absolutely loaded with rookie cards of some of the biggest cultural icons and superstars in baseball history. The set also uses the same black-border design as the standard 1986 Topps release, one of the most recognizable designs of the entire Junk Wax Era. For many who began collecting in the 80s, this was their first set, and the heavy black bar across the top of the cards remains a powerful source of nostalgia.

Despite having just 132 cards in the checklist, 1986 Topps Traded is loaded with rookie cards of some of the most popular stars of the late 1980s and early 1990s. The set includes the rookie card of fan favorite John Kruk. | Card Ladder

Unlike the standard 1986 Topps set, the Topps Traded cards were not sold in packs. They were only available in factory sets, which were printed in large quantities. While exact numbers have never been released, production is estimated at hundreds of thousands to millions of sets. A “Tiffany” version of the 1986 Topps Traded set was also produced, much rarer, with an estimated 5,000 sets produced.

The easiest way to tell the difference between a standard 1986 Topps Traded card and a rarer Topps Tiffany version are the small asterisks in the bottom left corner on the back of the card. The standard Topps Traded version of the Bobby Bonilla rookie (top) includes the asterisks, while the Tiffany version Bonilla rookie (bottom) does not. | eBay

A standard 1986 Topps Traded factory set often sells for between $25 and $50, while a sealed 1986 Topps Traded Tiffany factory set can command over $2,000. To a novice collector, sealed non-Tiffany sets can seem surprisingly affordable compared to the value of the top cards in PSA 10 condition. But "chasing tens" is a notoriously difficult gamble because the black-bordered design is extremely prone to chipping, centering issues, and factory print defects. Even in well-preserved factory sets, true PSA 10 copies are exceptionally rare.

Below is a ranking of the six most iconic and expensive 1986 Topps Traded cards, with both the standard and Tiffany versions.

6. Jim Leyland 1986 Topps Traded Rookie Card #66T

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $90

Recent PSA 9 Sale of Tiffany Version: $176 (no PSA 10s)

Total Population: 460

Total Population of Tiffany Version: 47

Card Info: This is a uniquely appealing card because it represents the first Topps appearance of the Hall of Fame manager. While "rookie card" usually refers to players, this is widely considered Leyland’s definitive manager rookie card. Leyland went on to win a World Series with the Marlins and a World Baseball Classic with Team USA. Following Leyland’s induction into the Hall of Fame in 2024, interest in this card has surged.

5. Andres Galarraga 1986 Topps Traded #40T

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $60

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Tiffany Version: $264

Total Population: 1,843

Total Population of Tiffany Version: 448

Card Info: Known as “The Big Cat” for his incredible agility at first base, Andres Galarraga launched 399 career home runs and secured multiple Silver Slugger Awards. This rookie card captures him as a 25-year-old rookie with the Montreal Expos, years before his historic 1993 season with the Colorado Rockies, where he posted an amazing .370 batting average. The black border makes it almost impossible to find this card in a PSA 10, as only 18 Tiffany versions of the card have ever received a Gem Mint grade.

4. Will Clark 1986 Topps Traded #24T

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $95

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Tiffany Version: $787

Total Population: 6,461

Total Population of Tiffany Version: 1,090

Card Info: As one of the "Core Four" rookies in the set, this is widely considered the most desirable rookie card of Will Clark. Known as “The Thrill,” Clark quickly became one of baseball’s most popular young stars in the 1980s, famously homering off Nolan Ryan in his very first MLB at-bat. His smooth left-handed swing and fiery competitiveness earned him a massive cult following that remains strong to this day. Because of this enduring popularity, his rookie cards (particularly the rare Topps Tiffany version) frequently command higher prices than those of many Hall of Famers.

3. Jose Canseco 1986 Topps Traded #20T

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $235

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Tiffany Version: $1,590

Total Population: 14,496

Total Population of Tiffany Version: 1,483

Card Info: This is the first Topps card of the 1980s’ most explosive and controversial superstar. The Tiffany version is easily the most valuable and rare Jose Canseco rookie. Canseco took the league by storm when this card came out, winning the 1986 AL Rookie of the Year award by hitting 33 home runs and driving in 117 runs. Despite being known as the “Godfather of Steroids," Canseco remains a pop culture icon, and his cards are still popular today. He is a major presence at card shows across the country, and countless fans wait in line for his autograph to relive the 1980s “Bash Brothers” era.

2. Barry Bonds 1986 Topps Traded #11T

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $850

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Tiffany Version: $15,000

Total Population: 90,981

Total Population of Tiffany Version: 4,527

Card Info: This card is easily one of the most significant rookies of the modern era, and recently ranked by Topps as the #7 most iconic card in company history. Despite the accolade, it was a somewhat controversial pick because the Traded set was sold exclusively in factory boxes rather than packs. Many hobby traditionalists label this an "Extended Rookie Card" (XRC) and view Barry Bonds' 1987 flagship Topps card as his true rookie.

The standard version of this card has been graded over 90,000 times by the "big four" grading companies (PSA, Beckett, SGC, and CGC), yet only 8% of those submissions have earned a Gem Mint grade.

1. Bo Jackson 1986 Topps Traded #50T

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $1,614

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Tiffany Version: $25,500

Total Population: 21,531

Total Population of Tiffany Version: 1,626

Card Info: Unlike most rookies in the set who debuted months earlier, Bo Jackson joined the Kansas City Royals as an expanded roster call-up on September 2, 1986. Since the Topps Traded set hit shelves in November of 1986, it was a minor miracle that Jackson was able to make it into the set on such short notice. “Bo Knows” is another cultural icon in this set as the only player to ever be named an All-Star in both Major League Baseball and the NFL. His Tiffany version in a PSA 10 is one of the most desired cards in the entire hobby, as only 37 Gem Mint PSA 10 copies exist.