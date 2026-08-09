Looking Back at Top Rookie Cards from Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo
The New York Football Giants selected Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are now teamed up with budding superstar WR Malik Nabers and top-tier OT Andrew Thomas. Now, all of them have found their way to West Virginia with new Giants head coach John Harbaugh for their 2026 training camp.
We will take a look at their top-selling cards so far, with two solo cards for each of the second-year players, and two cards with the dynamic duo sharing the card.
Top Two Most Valuable Cards Featuring Both Dart & Skattebo
2) 2025 Panini Flawless Platinum Triple Patch 1/1 Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart & Cam Skattebo.
This card, a 2025 Panini offering has a NY patch for each of these three young players, was sold in April of 2026 for $5,880.
1) 2025 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor Dual Auto /50 PSA 10 Cam Skattebo & Jaxson Dart.
As seen above, the players are featured on this shared rookie card with a gold refractor treatment and their autographs in blue ink. It sold for $6,600.
The Top 2 Cam Skattebo Sales
2) 2025 Donruss Downtown! Horizontal Gold Cam /10 PSA 10 Cam Skattebo
This 2025 Donruss Downtown! Horizontal Gold was sold at auction for $8,516.40 on November 20, 2025, per Card Ladder.
1) 2025 Panini Prizm Black Finite /1 PSA 10 Cam Skattebo
A Black Finite card is always beautiful to look at, but the bright white and blue of the Giants uniform worn by Skattebo really helps make the player pop off the card.
This Cam Skattebo is at the top of his solo list and sold for $17,605 on March 26, 2026.
The Top 2 Jaxson Dart Sales
2) 2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Padparadscha Auto 1/1 CGC Authentic Jaxson Dart
This 1/1 card sold for $105,000 through Fanatics Premier as a CGC Authentic.
1) 2025 Topps Chrome Kaiju Superfractor 1/1 PSA 9 Jaxson Dart
Here, we have reached the top of the NY Giants 2025 offensive rookie mountain, with the #1 most valuable Jaxson Dart according to Card Ladder.
This fantastically creative Kaiju card featuring 2025 Rookie Jaxson Dart is the final card on our list. This one sold for $150,000 via Fanatics Premier on July 24, 2026, per Card Ladder.
With expectations higher for the second-year players, it will be interesting to track Dart and Skattebo's card prices as the year goes on.
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D. Allen Thompson is a contributing collectibles writer with eclectic tastes. He provides enthusiastic commentary on the ever-evolving world of trading cards against the backdrop of the broader historical, economic, and societal contexts in which they exist. He is on a journey to find fascinating stories and meet interesting people while using trading cards as the guideposts to lead the way to the American Dream.