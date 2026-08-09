The New York Football Giants selected Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are now teamed up with budding superstar WR Malik Nabers and top-tier OT Andrew Thomas. Now, all of them have found their way to West Virginia with new Giants head coach John Harbaugh for their 2026 training camp.

Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart rookie cards. 2025 Panini Mosaic Football Green Mosaic Cam Skattebo. 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Jaxson Dart. | D. Allen Thompson

We will take a look at their top-selling cards so far, with two solo cards for each of the second-year players, and two cards with the dynamic duo sharing the card.

Top Two Most Valuable Cards Featuring Both Dart & Skattebo

2) 2025 Panini Flawless Platinum Triple Patch 1/1 Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart & Cam Skattebo.

This card, a 2025 Panini offering has a NY patch for each of these three young players, was sold in April of 2026 for $5,880.

2025 Panini Flawless Platinum Triple Patch 1/1 Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart & Cam Skattebo. Sold on April 16, 2026 for $5,880 via auction and confirmed paid via Card Ladder information. | Card Ladder

1) 2025 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor Dual Auto /50 PSA 10 Cam Skattebo & Jaxson Dart.

2025 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor Dual Auto /50 PSA 10 Cam Skattebo & Jaxson Dart. Sold on eBay for $6,600 on June 2, 2026. | Card Ladder

As seen above, the players are featured on this shared rookie card with a gold refractor treatment and their autographs in blue ink. It sold for $6,600.

The Top 2 Cam Skattebo Sales

2) 2025 Donruss Downtown! Horizontal Gold Cam /10 PSA 10 Cam Skattebo

2025 Donruss Downtown Horizontal Gold PSA 10 Cam Skattebo | Card Ladde

This 2025 Donruss Downtown! Horizontal Gold was sold at auction for $8,516.40 on November 20, 2025, per Card Ladder.

1) 2025 Panini Prizm Black Finite /1 PSA 10 Cam Skattebo

A Black Finite card is always beautiful to look at, but the bright white and blue of the Giants uniform worn by Skattebo really helps make the player pop off the card.

2025 Panini Prizm Black Finite /1 PSA 10 Cam Skattebo. Sold for $17,605 through auction and confirmed paid per Card Ladder info on March 26, 2026. | Card Ladder

This Cam Skattebo is at the top of his solo list and sold for $17,605 on March 26, 2026.

The Top 2 Jaxson Dart Sales

2) 2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Padparadscha Auto 1/1 CGC Authentic Jaxson Dart

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Padparadscha Auto 1/1 CGC Auth Jaxson Dart. Sold on June 19, 2026 via Fanatics Premier for $105,000 per Card Ladder info. | Card Ladder

This 1/1 card sold for $105,000 through Fanatics Premier as a CGC Authentic.

1) 2025 Topps Chrome Kaiju Superfractor 1/1 PSA 9 Jaxson Dart

Here, we have reached the top of the NY Giants 2025 offensive rookie mountain, with the #1 most valuable Jaxson Dart according to Card Ladder.

2025 Topps Chrome Kaiju Superfractor 1/1 PSA 9 Jaxson Dart. Sold for $150,000 via Fanatics Premier on July 24 per Card Ladder information. | Card Ladder

This fantastically creative Kaiju card featuring 2025 Rookie Jaxson Dart is the final card on our list. This one sold for $150,000 via Fanatics Premier on July 24, 2026, per Card Ladder.

With expectations higher for the second-year players, it will be interesting to track Dart and Skattebo's card prices as the year goes on.