Phillies vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 6

The Philadelphia Phillies have won four of their last five games, and they're favored tonight against the San Francisco Giants in a National League showdown.

The San Francisco Giants have gotten off to an abysmal start. They're just 3-7 on the season, including losing three straight games to the Mets.

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Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Phillies vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+146)

Giants +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline

Phillies -116

Giants -102

Total

OVER 8 (-115)

UNDER 8 (-105)

Phillies vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Philadelphia: Andrew Painter, RHP (1-0, 1.69 ERA)

San Francisco: Adrian Houser, RHP (0-1, 1.69 ERA)

Phillies vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 6

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP+, NBCS BA

Phillies record: 6-4

Giants record: 3-7

Phillies vs. Giants Best Prop Bet

Trea Turner 2+ Total Bases (-115)

Trea Turner got off to a hot start this season, sporting a .289 batting average while recording 11 hits with two doubles. Let's bet on that hot streak continuing on Monday night when he and the Phillies take on the Giants.

Phillies vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I wrote about why I'm backing the Phillies as road favorites tonight:

There is no way I can trust this Giants team right now. San Francisco is last in the Majors in OPS at .561, and 29th in wRC+. Until their bats show some sign of life, I'm going to fade them, especially against a Phillies team that is one of the better offenses in baseball.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies tonight, and he got his MLB career off to a hot start in his first start, allowing just four hits, one walk, and one earned run. Let's see if he can parlay that into a second straight in tonight.

Pick: Phillies -116 via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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