Giants fans have had little to cheer about, but Malik Nabers has been a lone bright spot since he came on the stage in 2024. Nabers broke the wide receiver rookie record for catches with 109 last season. So many times throughout his rookie campaign, he made something out of nothing with his otherworldly athleticism.

Being a ray of hope for a large (and deprived) fan base in New York is not the only reason Nabers has become a very “collectable” player. His ability to easily pluck the ball out of the air, accelerate and make moves after the catch, and track down deep balls is glaringly obvious. Russell Wilson’s moon ball really highlighted his skills this past Sunday.

An overwhelming number of Malik Nabers cards have hit the market already for the 2nd year player. It can be overwhelming when navigating through countless sets, inserts, and parallels. This article will attempt to sort through the over-abundance and rank the top 5 Malik Nabers cards at both the higher and mid/lower end.

Top 5 Malik Nabers Cards

1. 2024 Absolute Kaboom! (vertical) Gold /10

Significance: The Kaboom! insert is arguably the defining insert of this era. Some people may argue that Downtowns are more popular, but Kabooms are rarer, and the steeper price reflects that fact. The vertical versions of these cards are rarer and more sought after than the horizontal versions.

Aesthetic Appeal: The distinct, simple, comic book inspired design really “pops”, which helps make these one of the ultimate chase cards. This card uses a cool-looking cartoon version of Nabers. (The fact that Nabers wears #9 instead of #1 on this card may bother some people.)

Market Demand: a PSA 10 copy of the gold /10 version sold for $12,600 on July 24th, 2025. A standard Kaboom PSA 10 sold for $2,900 on September 5th, 2025.

2. 2024 Prizm #370 Gold /10

Significance: Prizm base cards have become the flagship rookies in the football card world since Panini has taken over (this will switch back to Topps Chrome once Panini loses their NFL license soon). The “true” gold parallel has consistently been one of the most sought-after parallels.

Aesthetic Appeal: The Prizm design doesn’t change much year-to-year. This 2024 Nabers gold, like most Prizm golds, really pops in hand.

Market Demand: a PSA 10 copy of the gold /10 version sold for $8,100 on August 28th, 2025. A standard base Prizm PSA 10 can be had for just $40.

3. 2024 Prizm Manga

Significance: The super short print insert has been put out by Panini in packs of Prizm since 2021. The extreme scarcity and unique design make these cards highly sought after.

Aesthetic Appeal: The design of these cards is inspired by Japanese comic books as the players are drawn in an exaggerated, cartoonish style. The Nabers copy pops and includes his flowing dreads with a purplish nighttime NYC background.

Market Demand: a PSA 10 copy sold for $3,600 on August 10th, 2025.

4. 2024 Donruss Downtown Gold /10

Significance: Downtowns are probably the most talked about insert among modern card collectors. Many collectors feel like they have been “watered-down” in recent years, but they are still popular case hits that are especially popular among younger collectors. Some would consider these inserts the modern-day version of the 1990s “Precious Metal Gems.”

Aesthetic Appeal: The Nabers Downtown looks very generic when compared to the DTs of years past. For example, the 2022 Eli Manning Downtown includes multiple NYC themed homages, including the Statue of Liberty, but this Nabers version only has generic buildings in the background.

Market Demand: a PSA 10 copy of the gold /10 version sold for $2,939 on March 12th, 2025. A standard PSA 10 sold for $900 on September 14th, 2025.

5. 2024 Prizm Color Blast

Significance: Color Blasts are also considered super short prints. These inserts were introduced in 2019 and are in the top 3 most iconic football inserts along with Kabooms and Downtowns.

Aesthetic Appeal: The color blasts are quite possibly the most eye-catching and beautiful cards Panini ever produced.

Market Demand: a PSA 10 copy of sold for $1,550 on June 22nd, 2025.

Top 5 Malik Nabers Cards under $500

2024 Prizm Silver PSA 10 (This is the flagship parallel of the flagship base card and is frequently transacted. It can be found between $100 and $200) 2024 Prizm Blue (A color match parallel usually holds its value. Raw copies sell for around $350) 2024 Donruss Downtown PSA 9 (This iconic insert can be found at $400 in a PSA 9) 2024 Donruss base PSA 10 (this classic Rated Rookie card can be had for just $25) 2024 Clearly Donruss Gridiron Marvels (This comic book inspired SSP can be found for around $350)

