Topps Finest WWE is back

Since the announcement that Topps was taking over the licensing for WWE trading cards, fans and collectors have been treated to several new releases. Included in those sets were more broadly released products such as Topps Chrome and event specific releases such as the Topps Chrome X Cactus Jack WrestleMania exclusive set. Now collectors can add Finest to the growing list of WWE Topps products to get a broad release as the product is returning for the first time since 2021.

As of this writing, the complete checklist hasn’t been released. However, Topps has released a few preview pictures of included cards, as well as some of the inserts that will be part of the product. One interesting aspect of the inserts is that three of them were inspired by Finest products from other sports. For example, Showstoppers were inspired by modern Finest releases, while Intimidators and Finishers were inspired by 96 Finest Baseball and 97-98 basketball respectively. As for inserts unique to this year’s Finest product, The Turn will be cards that recognize major heel turns and Full Segment will celebrate historical TV moments. Rare short prints unique to WWE Finest called Dark Energy, Double Exposure will also be included with the Ula Fala set specifically being a living set of Samoan wrestlers in WWE.

Topps Finest WWE The Undertaker Dark Energy insert | https://www.beckett.com/news/2025-topps-finest-wwe-wrestling-cards/

Like other Finest products, WWE Finest will include autographs. Specific autograph sets collectors can chase are Finest Moment Signatures that capture a specific moment from the past, Master Autographs that were a design inspired by 1990s subsets, The Finest which is a new set highlighting WWE icons like Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Superstar Rivalry that is a dual autograph featuring classic rivals.

The Finest Topps Finest WWE Stone Cold Steve Austin auto | https://www.instagram.com/p/DNi2ES7Rw0z/?img_index=4

After having seen some of the preview cards Topps released, I suspect this product will be popular amongst WWE fans. From a collectibles standpoint, I feel like these cards would make an excellent addition to any fans personal collection. The reasoning behind that is that while usually well made and designed, Topps Finest cards tend to be less valuable than sets such as Topps Chrome. However, Finest products also tend to be more affordable. Hence why it makes much more sense for collectors to use this product to add to their personal collection. Regardless, WWE Finest should be a product that I expect will be a lot of fun for WWE fans.

Chelsea Green Topps Finest WWE autograph | https://www.instagram.com/p/DNi2ES7Rw0z/?img_index=4

