Sports Cards are getting hot in Europe

It's been interesting to watch, especially over the last year or two, as Europe gets more and more “on board” with the sports card hobby. Most Americans are more than aware of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and the success they and their cards have experienced. At the same time, there’s a new generation of soccer super stars already making a big impact, both on the field and in the hobby.

Players like Lamine Yamal for Barcelona as well as Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham for Real Madrid fit the bill. The sky could be the limit over the next several years as these guys and others like them take over the game. Yamal just turned eighteen and is already drawing comparisons to legends. He as well as Mbappe and Bellingham have many cards out there – Topps and Panini both have many key releases which feature these up and comers.

Jul 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Real Madrid CF forward Kylian Mbappe (9) celebrates | Lee Smith-Reuters via Imagn Images

A sport that many now keep an eye on, thanks in large part to the Netflix series “Drive to Survive”, is Formula One. “F1”, the new movie starring Brad Pitt, is his highest grossing film to date. Long bordering on a religion in Europe, it’s started making some headway stateside. This season in particular is very exciting as the championship is up for grabs. There are two relatively young Mclaren drivers battling it out – Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. There are also legends like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton still racing every Sunday. All are hotly pursued in the card market. Topps’ products have everything you’re looking for in terms of rookies, auto and patch cards.

2023 Topps Chrome Oscar Piastri Refractor | Ebay

This next generation is coming along in these two historically Euro-centric sports, and the hobby starting to catch fire in Europe. It’s been amazing to watch the number of breakers coming online, certain card shops getting international exposure and the new Fanatics store in London opening recently. Card shows are starting to take off and getting bigger each year. Taking all of this into account, it’s hard not to be incredibly bullish on the future of the hobby not just here in Europe, but in general. New collectors are coming along every day, and many look to the hobby in North America to lead the way. On the flip side, collectors might be well advised to check out what soccer and F1 have to offer.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: