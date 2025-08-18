The top cards of 2023 Bowman Baseball
As prospecting has only increased in popularity in the baseball hobby as time has gone on, the analyzing of recent years of Bowman Baseball has become an important piece of the puzzle for many who collect America's Pastime. Whether it's top prospects who are already coming good, or a player you think could still make it to the top, finding value in recent releases can be key to expanding a collection. While the cards below are hardly of sleepers, they do go to show that 2023 could go down as a big year for Bowman Baseball, with some of the game's biggest rising stars getting their important 1st Bowman cards. Let's look at some of the top cards from 2023 in Bowman Baseball.
2023 Bowman Draft #CDAPS Paul Skenes
No surprise but this one has to be included. While the usual concerns about the longevity and injury possibilities that come when collecting any pitcher, Skenes has clearly felt to the hobby like as close to a certainty on the mound as it comes. Last year's rookie of the year, Skenes is poised to take home his first NL Cy Young Award at only 23 years old. At writing, Skenes leads MLB with a 2.13 ERA and ranks sixth with 166 strikeouts. This SuperFractor sold for $123,220 in 2024.
2023 Bowman Chrome Baseball Prospect Autographs #CPAJCR Junior Caminero
While collectors have been gravitating toward Tampa Bay slugging phenom Junior Caminero for a while now, he launched himself onto the national scene with a brilliant display in the 2025 Home Run Derby, narrowly losing in the final to Cal Raleigh. Caminero's swing is a beautiful thing, and the ceiling seems extraordinarily high. Caminero has 35 HR and 85 RBI through 119 games this season. He turned 22 on July 5, and already has 42 homers. Over the last six months, Card Ladder lists Caminero's rate of growth at +41%. This Superfractor Auto sold for just over $34,000 in late 2023. One has to imagine it would sell for much more if it made it back onto the market today.
2023 Bowman Chrome Baseball Prospect Autographs #BCP71 Roman Anthony
Plenty has been made about the rapid ascension of Roman Anthony through the ranks of the Boston Red Sox organization. Only 21 years old, after ripping the cover off the ball to start the season in the minors, he's already emerged as Boston's present-day leadoff hitter, and the cornerstone of the future. Before he'd even played 50 games in the big leagues, Anthony signed an eight-year, $130 million dollar contract. Anthony has helped Boston emerge as a postseason contender in the wake of the controversial Rafael Devers trade to San Francisco. This Speckle Refractor Auto numbered to 299 sold for $840 on Aug. 17. Card Ladder lists Anthony's Rate of Growth over the last month at +11.3%.
2023 Bowman Draft #95AVTB Tom Brady
Ok, this card doesn't have anything to do with prospecting, but it's worthy of mention here. NFL GOAT Tom Brady, who was drafted in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos, had a very well-received card come out in 2023 through Bowman Draft. The Superfractor Auto 1-of-1 remains the top sale of any 2023 Bowman Baseball card, going for $158,600 in Jan. 2024.