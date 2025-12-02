2025 Topps Allen & Ginter Baseball: 20 Years of Weird, Wonderful, and Collectible

Dropping on December 3rd, Topps Allen & Ginter Baseball returns for its milestone 20th season—bigger, bolder, and just as delightfully unpredictable as ever. Since its 19th-century origins, the brand has built a cult following for celebrating everything but the ordinary, mixing baseball’s biggest stars with comedians, creators, rockers, and reality TV icons in one gloriously random checklist. It’s the only place you’ll find Babe Ruth next to Larry David, Shohei Ohtani alongside Livvy Dunne, and a “State Birds” insert sitting between autograph redemptions and rip cards.

RELATED: Some expensive non-sports sales of Topps Allen & Ginter

Baseball still takes center stage with Allen & Ginter, including the Nolan Ryan "Uniform Countdown" insert. | Fanatics

For collectors, Allen & Ginter isn’t just a baseball set, it’s a pop-culture grab bag, a time capsule, and a conversation starter disguised as cardboard.

From Cooperstown to ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

It’s that blend—the reverence of Cooperstown mixed with the chaos of Comic-Con—that’s made Allen & Ginter a beloved annual ritual. Sure, you’ll find your usual mix of baseball greats like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Ronald Acuña Jr., as well as rookies like Nick Kurtz, Marcelo Mayer, and Tomoyuki Sugano. But 2025’s biggest buzz may come from the names that have never stepped foot on a diamond.

Fans of 'Breaking Bad' star Bryan Cranston will make this card a hot chase in 2025 Allen & Ginter Baseball. | Fanatics

Comedy and TV fans will be chasing Larry David, arguably the most high-profile non-baseball inclusion this year, whose Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm fame makes his autograph an instant grail. Right behind him are Bryan Cranston, forever immortalized as Breaking Bad’s Walter White, and Kenan Thompson, the longest-tenured SNL cast member and an icon for multiple generations. Late-night fans can also pull host and fellow SNL alum Seth Meyers, while pop culture enthusiasts might find actress Emma Roberts or reality TV’s Joey Graziadei, fresh off The Bachelor.

Pop Stars, Influencers, and NIL Icons

The music and influencer world isn’t far behind: Detroit rapper Big Sean, TikTok viral star Jax, and social media phenomenon Livvy Dunne, the highest-paid female NIL athlete, add mainstream appeal and crossover audience energy.

While the list of baseball stars satisfies the hobby diehards, the quirky list of non-sport stars and inserts hooks collectors. | Fanatics

For those who love the hobby’s quirks, Allen & Ginter even finds room for Scott Boras, baseball’s super-agent; Alexis Ohanian, Reddit and Mantel co-founder and husband of Serena Williams; and sports journalist Taylor Rooks, whose rising media presence makes her debut one to watch.

This is the magic of Allen & Ginter—where collectors can pull a Hall of Famer and a viral comedian in the same pack and somehow, it just feels right.

A New Twist for Year 20

To celebrate two decades of weird and wonderful, Topps teamed up with Mitchell & Ness for an exclusive hobby box variation. These boxes add a premium spin to the chaos: mini base parallels fall one in every three packs, and collectors can pull redemptions for Mitchell & Ness apparel, varsity jackets with 20th Anniversary patches, and even a $5,000 Golden Ticket package.

2025 Topps Allen and Ginter is available in multiple variations, including a special collab with Mitchell & Ness. | https://www.topps.com/products/2025-topps-allen-ginter-baseball-mitchell-ness-hobby-box

Each hobby box includes two hits—on-card autographs, framed relics, or rip cards that dare you to tear them open in search of a hidden surprise. And with new insert sets like Sweet Victory, Wicked Curves, and State Birds, Topps keeps proving that even after 20 years, Allen & Ginter still finds fresh ways to surprise.

RELATED: 2025 Leaf Metal Women of Sport: Livvy Dunne, Greats and more

For the First-Timers

If you’ve never ripped Allen & Ginter before, prepare for the unexpected. It’s a set that doesn’t just reward collectors—it converts them. The mix of baseball heroes, pop icons, and offbeat themes makes every pack feel like a trip through sports history, entertainment trivia, and cultural commentary all at once. You might buy it for the Ohtani; you’ll stay for the quirky and unexpected hits.

Join the Fun on eBay Live

Breakers like LMS Box Breaks will be celebrating the launch of Allen & Ginter on eBay Live. | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/s5nsD8R3ir2h9bNS

Now that the checklists have been released, people can pick their hobby and pop culture heroes with breakers like LMS Box Breaks on eBay Live to chase rare numbered and autographed variations. Whether you’re hunting for hip-hop radio legend Sway Calloway, Pitch Perfect stars Skylar Astin and Brittany Snow, or character actor extraordinaire Richard Kind, there's something for every type of pop culture fan.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: