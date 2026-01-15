Topps NOW Creates James Harden Total Points Card-Available for One Day

Kevin Durant isn't the only one moving up on the all-time scoring leaderboard. On Monday, James Harden moved into ninth on that star-studded list, bumping Shaquille O'Neal down to 10th.

With 9:14 to go in the third quarter and the Clippers down by one, Harden knocked down a three, bringing his career point total to 28,598. Harden finished the night with 32 points, 10 assists, and 4 steals in 38 minutes of playing time.

Jan 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) shoots a three-point shot against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) to move into ninth on the NBA all-time scoring list against the Charlotte Hornets at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Topps NOW® James Harden card #125

To commemorate the moment, Topps if featuring Harden on one of their latest Topps NOW Basketball cards, which are only available until January 15 on the Topps website. Like other Topps Now cards, this will be available as a base card and will also come in foil parallels serial-numbered to 50 and lower, including gold foils (/50), black foils (/10), red foils (/5), and a one-of-one FoilFractor.

Topps NOW James Harden 9th on NBA's All-Time Scoring List #125 | Topps

The card features Harden looking up to the Clippers jumbotron as the announcement is made to the home crowd. At the bottom of the card is this season's standard Topps Now design, with the player name located at the bottom of the card, along with a simple recap of the player’s accomplishment.

Easy-to-overlook error on the back may lift value

The back of the Harden card highlights this achievement, but the team at Topps listed the wrong opponent. The back reads:

“Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden delivered a milestone showing in a 117-109 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The former MVP passed Shaquille O’Neal for ninth on the NBA's all-time scoring list…”

Topps Now James Harden 9th All-Time Scoring card #125 | Topps

But it was Charlotte, not Dallas, that the Clippers beat on Monday night. This error could boost the value of this card and shows that even in 2026 errors can happen, especially for the quick turnaround print on demand cards like this one from Topps Now.

As more people discover this error it will be interesting to see how it impacts this cards sales in the secondary market.

LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) shoots the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Harden's upcoming milestones

With his 32-point night on Monday, Harden's point total stands at 28,614. He needs 2,806 more points to pass Wilt Chamberlain. He also currently ranks 12th all-time for assists with 8,604. He needs 363 more assists to pass Gary Payton and 458 more to overtake Isiah Thomas and break into the top 10.

