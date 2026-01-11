Kevin Durant passes Wilt for 7th All-Time in Scoring, earns Topps NOW Card
Kevin Durant has been at the center of the NBA ever since he entered the league back in 2007. While he has played for numerous teams, one thing that he has consistently done well is score points. Recently, he passed Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain on the all time scoring list, moving up to 7th. Durant should still have some good years of Basketball left in him, and Topps has made Durant the subject of the latest Topps NOW Basketball card.
It will only be up for grabs for a limited time on the Topps website, and here is the information collectors need to know about the card.
RELATED: NBA Collect by Topps - A New Era in Basketball Card Collecting
Kevin Durant makes it to seventh on the all time scoring list and earns Topps NOW Card
The card features Durant shooting a three point shot on the card, presumably the one that moved him into seventh all time on the scoring list in NBA history. Amid the three point shot is a Portland Trail Blazers defender trying to block it, alas to no avail. The crowd can be seen in the background with their eyes on Durant, wondering if the shot is going to fall.
RELATED: Most Expensive 2025-26 Topps Basketball Card Sales So Far - An Update
The card also features the typical Topps NOW design for the season, with the player name located at the bottom of the card, along with a brief descriptor of the accomplishment. The team logo and date then appear on the right side.
The back of the card does feature a small write up about Durant's accomplishment, noting that the three pointer moved him to 31,422 points. The only players ahead of him now are Dirk Nowitzki, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and LeBron James. For any Kevin Durant fan, this is a card and write up that perfectly chronicles the historic moment.
RELATED: Battle of the Card Sets: 1983 Topps vs. 1985 Donruss
Parallels will be available randomly for collectors who place orders of the card
In addition to the base card, parallels will exist, and they will be randomly inserted into orders that are placed by collectors. The featured parallels include: Gold Foil (/50), Orange Foil (/25), Black Foil (/10), Red Foil (/5), and FoilFractor (/1). Parallels will also take the place of the base card ordered if collectors are lucky enough to hit one.
Kevin Durant was on the receiving end of NBA History recently, moving up to seventh on the NBA all time scoring list. This is no small achievement, as some of the best players of all time are located in the top ten. Durant's achievement is now chronicle in the latest Topps NOW release, which collectors are able to purchase for a limited time on the Topps website. For anyone who is a fan of Durant or of NBA History, this card is likely to be intriguing.
Dylan is a collector based in Central Pennsylvania, and sports fan rooting for the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Pirates, and LA Lakers. He is currently attempting to collect a complete run of Topps flagship sets across football, baseball, and basketball. He is passionate about the history of the hobby including its continual growth and evolution.