2025 Panini Select Baseball Overview Guide; A Look at SSPs, Prospects & Inserts

Baseball collectors are currently paying attention to the latest free agent news and are eagerly awaiting the end of the offseason. This time of year can sometimes be an offseason in the hobby for baseball as well, with only a few releases left on the calendar. However, a big one has finally arrived in the form of 2025 Panini Select Baseball. It brings its usual tiered base checklist along with inserts and autographs for collectors to look for. While not licensed, it still has qualities that will appeal to many collectors.

Here is what the hobby needs to know about the new release.

Hobby box details of the product and base card design

Hobby boxes this year take on a similar format to prior years, offering up (on average) multiple memorabilia or autograph cards per box. Additionally, collectors should look for 12 parallels and 9 inserts in a box. The format of the box also keeps with tradition, containing 12 packs, with 5 cards per pack. For those interested, 12 boxes will come in a case. Boxes went on sale Wednesday, January 14th, 2026 with Panini's website selling them for $140.

2025 Panini Select Baseball Hobby Box | Panini America

Perhaps the most intriguing part of Select every year is the base set, as it uses a tiered system. Some cards will be rarer than others, while some will be common and found in every single pack. The tiers include Concourse, Premier, and Diamond. Concourse is the most common, with Diamond being the rarest. The 300 card base set of prospects and legends is split evenly among these tiers, which will give set collectors a bit of a challenge.

2025 Panini Select Baseball Dylan Crews Base Card | Checklist Insider

Eye-popping inserts to be featured in packs

With 9 inserts coming in a hobby box (on average), collectors will be on the hunt for top prospects and legends who feature in the subsets. One example of this is the insert set Phenomenon, which consists of young prospects, some of which have yet to even debut in the MLB. A preview image of the Jesus Made insert shows him at a plate appearance, with the word Phenomenon across nearly the entire top of the card.

2025 Panini Select Baseball Jesus Made Phenomenon Insert | Checklist Insider

A returning SSP insert will have collectors on the chase: Color Wheel. This eye-popping insert has the player front and center on the card, with a multi-colored wheel taking up most of the background behind them. Seeing this card in person would likely do it more justice, as it has immense eye appeal. Given their rarity, these could be some of the most sought after cards in the entire product.

2025 Panini Select Baseball Bobby Witt Jr Color Wheel SSP | Checklist Insider

Autographs to include some of the legends of Baseball

Autographs will take many forms, but a cool subset in the 2025 edition of select is titled Diamond Action. These cards feature a player in dual photographs on one card. For example, the Alex Rodriguez card has him batting on the left side and fielding on the right side. The autograph appears on the right side of the card. In a sense, this card is take a dual autograph with a twist.

2025 Panini Select Baseball Alex Rodriguez Diamond Action Signatures | Checklist Insider

Legendary Signatures features autographs from some of the games best, including: Will Clark, Miguel Cabrera, Ryne Sandberg, Deion Sanders, Reggie Jackson, Jose Canseco, Albert Pujols, and Ken Griffey Jr, among others. This autograph subset is straight and to the point, featuring a large photograph of the player, with their signature at the bottom of the card.

2025 Panini Select Baseball Deion Sanders Legendary Signatures | Checklist Insider

2025 Panini Select Baseball has a wide variety to offer collectors. A tiered base set offers a challenge for set builders, or for those who collect rare cards of a certain player. Rare inserts with high eye appeal could add some intrigue to the product as a whole, despite the lack of MLB logos. The autograph checklist also features some greats of the game, which is never a bad thing to see. Panini Select Baseball is now available nationwide for collectors to begin their chase.

