Topps Reveals Grade for 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle Redemption While at Auction
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Part of the chase for card collectors opening packs or entering breaks is the unknown. To quote the wise Peter Griffin, "A boat's a boat, but the mystery box could be anything. Even a boat!" And that kind of just sums up the pack experience.
Except when Topps decided to elevate the chase with 19 classic cards inserted into 2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball as redemptions. The most coveted of those 19 redemptions was unquestionably the redemption for a graded 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311.
The Debate Over the Redemption
From the very beginning, the announcement of 2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball highlighted the fact that a Graded 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle Rookie Card would be part of the Series 1 chase. It is, hands down, the most famous and coveted card in the history of cardboard. What better way to celebrate 75 years in business than the chase for the best card you've ever made?
But, what grade would it be? That was the question on everyone's mind once the redemption was announced. Once it was pulled by a father-son duo out of Houston, Texas, it headed to Goldin Auctions and made the Spring Goldin 100 as Lot #92.
The Big Reveal for the 1952 Mickey Mantle #311 Grade
Speculation was reaching a fevered pitch about the actual grade of the redemption card. Before Topps's reveal, the auction was at $94,000. Most believed the redemption would be for a Mantle somewhere between a PSA 3.5 and a PSA 5. It turns out, the market was underpricing where the redemption would ultimately land.
With 24 bids so far over the first five days, the Mickey Mantle redemption is up to $120,000 ($146,400 with the buyer's premium). So in the 7+ hours since the reveal, we've seen three new bids raise the price from $94,000 to $120,000.
Comps for a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 Rookie Card
Not many of these have hit the market of late, and the monster sales have been saved for higher-graded copies of the 1952 Topps Mantle. However, the last sale was for $138,000 in December of 2024.
However, most of the top sales are well above that.
In 2021 and 2022, multiple sales north of $175,000 happened, including one at auction. The Card Ladder expected value for PSA 5.5 is $186,702, but could we see the redemption go even higher than that?
It's certainly possible, as the hype around this card and redemption is at its peak and featured in the Goldin 100. We'll have all month to follow along before we find out.
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Brendan has worked for various platforms, including The Washington Post, SB Nation, NBC Sports Washington, and more, covering everything from college basketball to fantasy football and betting. An avid collector as a kid, he got back into collecting in 2021 and is a dedicated soccer, football, and basketball collector.Follow BrendanDarr