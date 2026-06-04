Topps Reveals Grade for 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle Redemption While at Auction

Part of the chase for card collectors opening packs or entering breaks is the unknown. To quote the wise Peter Griffin, "A boat's a boat, but the mystery box could be anything. Even a boat!" And that kind of just sums up the pack experience.

Except when Topps decided to elevate the chase with 19 classic cards inserted into 2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball as redemptions. The most coveted of those 19 redemptions was unquestionably the redemption for a graded 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311.

The Debate Over the Redemption

JUST IN: An actual 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card will be inserted into a random pack of 2026 Topps Series 1 🤯



Before anyone panics, the literal card will not be placed in a pack. To preserve its condition, one lucky collector will find a redemption card that can be redeemed for… pic.twitter.com/mld4vrjo6x — Topps (@Topps) February 10, 2026

From the very beginning, the announcement of 2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball highlighted the fact that a Graded 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle Rookie Card would be part of the Series 1 chase. It is, hands down, the most famous and coveted card in the history of cardboard. What better way to celebrate 75 years in business than the chase for the best card you've ever made?

But, what grade would it be? That was the question on everyone's mind once the redemption was announced. Once it was pulled by a father-son duo out of Houston, Texas, it headed to Goldin Auctions and made the Spring Goldin 100 as Lot #92.

The product hit of all product hits ⚾



This unused 2026 Topps redemption is good for the most iconic card Topps ever made: the legendary 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle. For the 75th anniversary of Topps Baseball, the company went into the market, acquired real vintage grails, and… pic.twitter.com/Cj2DcRqzJH — Goldin (@GoldinCo) June 2, 2026

The Big Reveal for the 1952 Mickey Mantle #311 Grade

Speculation was reaching a fevered pitch about the actual grade of the redemption card. Before Topps's reveal, the auction was at $94,000. Most believed the redemption would be for a Mantle somewhere between a PSA 3.5 and a PSA 5. It turns out, the market was underpricing where the redemption would ultimately land.

OFFICIAL: The 1952 Mickey Mantle redemption card from 2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball has been found by a father & son in Houston, TX



The unused redemption for the life-changing card, graded a PSA 5.5, has surfaced on @GoldinCo with a current bid of $94,000 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kusJRJeLXx — Topps (@Topps) June 3, 2026

With 24 bids so far over the first five days, the Mickey Mantle redemption is up to $120,000 ($146,400 with the buyer's premium). So in the 7+ hours since the reveal, we've seen three new bids raise the price from $94,000 to $120,000.

Comps for a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 Rookie Card

PSA 5.5 Mickey Mantle Rookie Card | Card Ladder

Not many of these have hit the market of late, and the monster sales have been saved for higher-graded copies of the 1952 Topps Mantle. However, the last sale was for $138,000 in December of 2024.

However, most of the top sales are well above that.

1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 Data | Card Ladder

In 2021 and 2022, multiple sales north of $175,000 happened, including one at auction. The Card Ladder expected value for PSA 5.5 is $186,702, but could we see the redemption go even higher than that?

It's certainly possible, as the hype around this card and redemption is at its peak and featured in the Goldin 100. We'll have all month to follow along before we find out.