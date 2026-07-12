It's been a remarkable week for sports cards, with six sales eclipsing $500,000!

It's also been an unusually diverse week, featuring legendary names from hobby-defining sets, ranging from a Kobe Bryant limited-logo auto to Tom Brady's Playoff Contenders iconic rookie card to two of the biggest stars from the 1952 Topps set. Plus, one card from nearly a century ago that you likely have never seen.

But before we dive in, please be sure to check out the top 5 TCG sales if you want to know the top-selling Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, and other TCG cards of the week.

5. 2003 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Kobe Bryant Limited Logos PSA 7

A PSA 7 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Kobe Bryant Limited Logos Autograph Patch #LL-KB (/75) | Card Ladder

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant secured the No. 5 spot with the July 11th sale of a PSA 7 (with a 10 auto) 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Limited Logos Autograph game-used patch #LL-KB (/75) that sold for $617,320. This is the highest-selling card of its kind and the second-highest-selling autographed limited logos card featuring Bryant.

4. 1952 Topps Jackie Robinson #312 PSA 8.5

A PSA 9 1952 Jackie Robinson #312 | Card Ladder

Just beating out the Kobe Limited Logos card is a PSA 8.5 1952 Topps Jackie Robinson #312 that sold for $622,200 on July 10, 2026. This sale marks the third-highest sale of any Robinson card and the highest sale for this grade. The only two higher sales came back in 2021 when two PSA 9s sold for $960,000 each.

3. 1933 Sport Kings Jim Thorpe #6 PSA 9

A PSA 9 1933 Sport Kings Jim Thorpe #6 | Card Ladder

Securing the No. 3 spot is a PSA 9 1933 Sport Kings Jim Thorpe card that sold for $777,750 on July 10, 2026. Thorpe never appears atop sports card sales charts, but this sale marks the highest public sale ever for the football icon, and by a wide margin. In fact, the prior record for any Thorpe card was the sale for this exact card back in July 2020, when it sold for $138,000.

Thorpe is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-around athletes in history and was one of football's earliest stars, helping establish the sport during its formative years.

2. 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Tom Brady Auto PSA 8

A PSA 8 2000 Playoff Contender Tom Brady Championship Ticket Autograph rookie card #144 | Card Ladder

At the No. 2 spot is Tom Brady's most in-demand card, one that has cleared the $1 million sale threshold over twenty times, including this sale, which closed at $1,113,250 on July 10, 2026. The exact card shown above, a PSA 8 (with a 10 auto) 2000 Playoff Contender Tom Brady Championship Ticket Autograph rookie card #144 (83/100) with an MBA silver sticker.

Despite the impressive sale, it's a far cry from the record, which was a BGS 9 with a 10 auto that sold for a stunning $3,800,000 in February 2022. To date, this is the only Brady card to clear the million-dollar mark, but it's just a matter of time until some of Brady's other iconic cards reach that milestone.

1. 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 PSA 8

1952 Topps Mickey Mantle PSA 8 | Sold earlier this week by Gordy Bonker, @Bonkerscards

A PSA 8 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle secured the top spot this week when it sold for $1,555,500 on July 10, 2026.

No card in the hobby carries more prestige than the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle. Earlier this year, we reported on golf great Fred Couples selling his PSA 2.5 copy of this card, and last year this card set the record for the most expensive solo-player sports card ever sold, when a PSA 9 copy sold for $12,600,000!

That's a wrap for another incredible week in the hobby. Check back next week to see which sports cards and TCG collectibles top the charts.