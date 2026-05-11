MLB Standings Reveal Divisional Races Will Be More Important Than Ever
There are many questions to ask based on the Q1 data from the 2026 Major League Baseball season. Like what took so long for the implementation of ABS, a thing that most baseball purists would tell you is perfectly fine after all? With the Angels once again struggling, are we ever going to see Mike Trout play in the playoffs again? And of course there's the most important question of them all ... does the American League stink?
It's no secret that early returns have brought about tremendous inequity between the American and National League. It's a trend that has continued through April and now into mid-May. Only three teams in the AL have played above .500-level baseball while eight teams are above that baseline in the NL. If that continues—and this isn't a tiny sample size to base that projection on—it is quite obviously going to be much more difficult for those in the Senior Circuit to land a spot in the postseason than in the middling AL.
In the weaker league, the Rangers and White Sox currently hold the final two wild card spots despite putting up a 19-21 record to this point. Everyone in the entire league is also within 3 1/2 games of those teams, meaning all it would take is two solid weeks of baseball to get back level, or perhaps, ahead. Compare that to the National League where the Cardinals would be the last team into the playoff field with a 23-17 record. Right on their heels are the Pirates and Reds at 22-19.
This imbalance's biggest impact, however, may turn out to be at the top. Two byes are up for grabs in each league for the top division winners. Failure to secure one of those means 162 games mean nothing in the face of a best-of-three wild card series where anything can happen. In the AL, the Rays and Yankees are far ahead of all chasers in terms of best record, but only one can win the division. That means the team that finishes second will have to win an extra series and the winner of the Central or West, who may have a worse record, will cruise freely into the divisional round.
All three teams atop their divisions in the NL right now are playing .600 baseball or better. It's looking like there will be precious room for error. Particularly in the West where each of the Padres and Dodgers would have to play wild card series if the season ended today.
That means that this regional races are carrying added importance as the stakes are huge. Meanwhile the AL is still searching for a great team that doesn't play in the East.
MLB scores
Marlins 5, Nationals 2
Angels 6, Blue Jays 1
Brewers 4, Yankees 3
Padres 3, Cardinals 2
Orioles 2, Athletics 1
Reds 5, Astros 0
Rangers 3, Cubs 0
Braves 7, Dodgers 2
Rays 4, Red Sox 1
Twins 5, Guardians 4
Giants 7, Pirates 6
Tigers 6, Royals 3
Phillies 6, Rockies 0
White Sox 2, Mariners 1
Diamondbacks 5, Mets 1
MLB standings
American League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Rays
26-13
--
Yankees
26-15
1.0
Blue Jays
18-22
8.5
Orioles
18-23
9.0
Red Sox
17-23
9.5
American League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Guardians
21-21
--
White Sox
19-21
1.0
Tigers
19-22
1.5
Royals
19-22
1.5
Twins
18-23
2.5
American League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Athletics
21-19
--
Rangers
19-21
2.0
Mariners
19-22
2.5
Angels
16-25
5.5
Astros
16-25
5.5
National League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Braves
28-13
Phillies
19-22
9.0
Marlins
19-22
9.0
Nationals
19-22
9.0
Mets
15-25
12.5
National League Central
Team
Record
Cubs
27-14
--
Brewers
22-16
3.5
Cardinals
23-17
3.5
Pirates
22-19
5.0
Reds
22-19
5.0
National League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Padres
24-16
--
Dodgers
24-16
--
Diamondbacks
19-20
4.5
Giants
16-24
8.0
Rockies
16-25
8.5
MLB schedule
All times ET:
Angels vs. Guardians, 6:10 p.m.
Yankees vs. Orioles, 6:35 p.m.
Rays vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.
Mariners vs. Astros, 8:10 p.m.
Giants vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.Follow KyleKoster