MLB Standings Reveal Divisional Races Will Be More Important Than Ever

There are many questions to ask based on the Q1 data from the 2026 Major League Baseball season. Like what took so long for the implementation of ABS, a thing that most baseball purists would tell you is perfectly fine after all? With the Angels once again struggling, are we ever going to see Mike Trout play in the playoffs again? And of course there's the most important question of them all ... does the American League stink?

It's no secret that early returns have brought about tremendous inequity between the American and National League. It's a trend that has continued through April and now into mid-May. Only three teams in the AL have played above .500-level baseball while eight teams are above that baseline in the NL. If that continues—and this isn't a tiny sample size to base that projection on—it is quite obviously going to be much more difficult for those in the Senior Circuit to land a spot in the postseason than in the middling AL.

In the weaker league, the Rangers and White Sox currently hold the final two wild card spots despite putting up a 19-21 record to this point. Everyone in the entire league is also within 3 1/2 games of those teams, meaning all it would take is two solid weeks of baseball to get back level, or perhaps, ahead. Compare that to the National League where the Cardinals would be the last team into the playoff field with a 23-17 record. Right on their heels are the Pirates and Reds at 22-19.

This imbalance's biggest impact, however, may turn out to be at the top. Two byes are up for grabs in each league for the top division winners. Failure to secure one of those means 162 games mean nothing in the face of a best-of-three wild card series where anything can happen. In the AL, the Rays and Yankees are far ahead of all chasers in terms of best record, but only one can win the division. That means the team that finishes second will have to win an extra series and the winner of the Central or West, who may have a worse record, will cruise freely into the divisional round.

All three teams atop their divisions in the NL right now are playing .600 baseball or better. It's looking like there will be precious room for error. Particularly in the West where each of the Padres and Dodgers would have to play wild card series if the season ended today.

That means that this regional races are carrying added importance as the stakes are huge. Meanwhile the AL is still searching for a great team that doesn't play in the East.

MLB scores

Marlins 5, Nationals 2

Angels 6, Blue Jays 1

Brewers 4, Yankees 3

Padres 3, Cardinals 2

Orioles 2, Athletics 1

Reds 5, Astros 0

Rangers 3, Cubs 0

Braves 7, Dodgers 2

Rays 4, Red Sox 1

Twins 5, Guardians 4

Giants 7, Pirates 6

Tigers 6, Royals 3

Phillies 6, Rockies 0

White Sox 2, Mariners 1

Diamondbacks 5, Mets 1

MLB standings

American League East

Team Record Games Behind Rays 26-13 -- Yankees 26-15 1.0 Blue Jays 18-22 8.5 Orioles 18-23 9.0 Red Sox 17-23 9.5

American League Central

Team Record Games Behind Guardians 21-21 -- White Sox 19-21 1.0 Tigers 19-22 1.5 Royals 19-22 1.5 Twins 18-23 2.5

American League West

Team Record Games Behind Athletics 21-19 -- Rangers 19-21 2.0 Mariners 19-22 2.5 Angels 16-25 5.5 Astros 16-25 5.5

National League East

Team Record Games Behind Braves 28-13 Phillies 19-22 9.0 Marlins 19-22 9.0 Nationals 19-22 9.0 Mets 15-25 12.5

National League Central

Team Record Cubs 27-14 -- Brewers 22-16 3.5 Cardinals 23-17 3.5 Pirates 22-19 5.0 Reds 22-19 5.0

National League West

Team Record Games Behind Padres 24-16 -- Dodgers 24-16 -- Diamondbacks 19-20 4.5 Giants 16-24 8.0 Rockies 16-25 8.5

MLB schedule

All times ET:

Angels vs. Guardians, 6:10 p.m.

Yankees vs. Orioles, 6:35 p.m.

Rays vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

Mariners vs. Astros, 8:10 p.m.

Giants vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated