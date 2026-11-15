Treasure Bay Breaks Brings Austin Wells And Friends To The Hobby

Whatnot has its newest breakers, a team of partners Austin Wells, Carson Coleman, and Alex Tisminezky, who, with Josh Cooper, plan to bring their love of cards to a new channel and company called Treasure Bay Breakers. Their website states the channel "was built on a simple idea - create a fun, authentic and community-driven place for the hobby. From live breaks to premium repacks, we're here to bring energy, big hits, and good times to collectors everywhere."

For Wells, "My interest in sports cards really took off this spring being around some of the guys in the clubhouse! They were all ripping boxes and getting into breaks, and so I got in with them!" He and fellow teammate Carson Coleman then reached out to a long-time friend of Wells, Tisminezky, going back to the days when they were teammates on Bishop Gorman High School's baseball team ten years ago.

Treasure Bay Breaks' logo | Treasure Bay Breaks

From June, when those initial conversations started and bonding over a mutual love of collecting Star Wars, joining a break for the latest release, or getting into Disney cards. They quickly pivoted, growing from fans of breaks into wanting to cultivate their own community within the hobby that celebrates fans and offers a safe space for fans to experience unique content featuring players in the clubhouse.

None of these guys are new to collecting. Wells told me he's been collecting since the early days of Pokémon and baseball cards, since he was a kid. Similarly, Tisminezky grew up playing baseball and collecting baseball cards with an older brother who collected Pokémon so TCGs were always around the house. He even gave a shout-out to the Lord of the Rings TCG from the early 2000s.

Cooper, the main channel breaker, is a newly discovered avid Disney collector who grew up with a grandfather who worked for a variety of sports organizations and grew up with sports cards around the house. Each of them shares a deep-rooted love for collecting cards that they hope translates into a community that values their

The variety of repacks that Treasure Bay Breaks offers from entry level Buried Treasure to the premier Kraken packs. | Treasure Bay Breaks

Along with their breaks, Treasure Bay Breaks plans to offer a variety of three-tiered repacks, from the entry-level Buried Treasure packs to the mid-tier Jolly Roger packs, up to the premier-tier Kraken packs. Every card featured in these repacks has been handpicked to give fans something to be proud of. From baseball and football to Disney and even Formula 1 cards, those who open them will be excited by the variety of products featured in them.

Tisminezky expects that the bread and butter for the channel will be sports card breaks, but any number of products and releases will, in time, be ripped, and the channel has something special planned for the release of Topps Chrome Update. Wells himself said, "I am really looking forward to Topps Chrome Update baseball coming up here soon! We are going to be chasing certain debut patches throughout December!" Cameos and special guests on stream have been confirmed by Tisminezky, and with a few of Austin Wells' teammates having Debut Patch cards in Chrome Update this year, perhaps one of those teammates - one that just won a Cy Young - might even make a special appearance.

Streams can be found nightly on Whatnot with a schedule available on Treasure Bay Breaks website and Whatnot profile.