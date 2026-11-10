2026 Topps Allen and Ginter X and Museum Collection Baseball Slide Into the Hobby

Even though the MLB season has officially ended, that does not mean that the Baseball hobby will be slowing down anytime soon. There are still numerous releases that are yet to come as year-end awards are being handed out to the top players. Two such examples of this are 2026 Topps Allen and Ginter X and Museum Collection Baseball. Both are anticipated releases by a wide variety of collectors, and many will be chasing and opening packs upon release.

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a three-run home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is a look at both products, along with details of when they will be released.

2026 Topps Allen and Ginter X Returns For Another Year to Collectors

Allen and Ginter is a brand in the hobby that some collectors love, and some collectors loathe. Despite this, it returns year after year to some great fanfare. Once again, a spinoff version of it will be returning: Allen and Ginter X. The set features the same design from Allen and Ginter, with the main difference being that the card is black. Every single card takes after this design, and has been printed less often compared to the main product. Visually, it does make the cards stand out quite a bit.

2026 Allen and Ginter X Baseball Shohei Ohtani Base Card | Checklist Insider

The product will hit the market on Wednesday, November 11th at 12 PM EST, with hobby boxes going for $219.99 on the Topps website. Hobby boxes are slated to contain one autograph on average.

Of the potential autographs that can be pack-pulled, the list is similar to the previous Allen and Ginter release. The 2026 rookie class will be involved through framed mini autographs. The key difference is that the autograph appears in silver ink, adding some great eye appeal to the card. A preview image was shared of the Jac Caglianone card from the set.

2026 Allen and Ginter X Baseball Jac Caglianone Framed Mini Autograph | Checklist Insider

Non-sports are also represented in the autograph checklist, with Anne Hathaway leading the pack. Collectors will be hoping to pull her autograph along with many other non-sports names in the release.

2026 Allen and Ginter X Baseball Anne Hathaway Framed Mini Autograph | Checklist Insider

2026 Museum Collection Offers High End Autograph and Relic Chases

Wednesday, November 11th will also see a high-end release on the Baseball side of the hobby: 2026 Museum Collection. This is typically another fan favorite, and it will go live on the Topps website at 1 PM EST. Boxes have been advertised at $419.99, with one on-card autograph, one autographed relic, and one relic coming per box. There will only be one pack in the box, with eight total cards.

2026 Topps Museum Collection Mike Trout Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

The high-end nature of this product is clearly evident, as some stunning autographs and autographed multi-colored relics can be pulled from major names, including Mike Trout, Derek Jeter, and more. A rare one-of-one Jumbo Bat relic can also be found by lucky collectors. A full checklist has not been released, so collectors should stay tuned for more information.

2026 Topps Museum Collection Baseball 3000 Hit Club Derek Jeter Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

Wednesday, November 11th will see two brand new releases in the hobby: 2026 Allen and Ginter X and Museum Collection Baseball. Both products have a variety to offer collectors, whether it is a relic, numbered card, or autograph. The Baseball hobby is alive and well, and collectors are ready to rip into some upcoming releases.