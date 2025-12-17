Unboxing Holiday Magic: Rene Nezhoda’s eBay Live Event for Make-A-Wish

eBay is closing out 2025 with a holiday charity event designed for both the hobby and reality-TV fans: a mystery container, packed with collectibles pulled from the year’s biggest trends. The container will be handed to Storage Wars stars Rene and Casey Nezhoda to crack open live on air. On December 20 at 11 a.m. PT , they will stream on eBay Live for the "Storage Scores" holiday charity event, auctioning off everything inside, with each item starting at just $1 and all proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish .

Storage Wars stars Rene and Casey Nezhoda will be hosting a special eBay Live benefiting Make-A-Wish on December 20th. | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/h1MHDMPpXSK9Hmij

The event is part live break, part Storage Wars reveal, and part celebration of the year in collecting. If there’s ever been a holiday event tailor-made for the hobby, it’s this one! A giant mystery box being dropped in front of a man who treats surprises the way Santa treats chimneys—with enthusiasm and zero hesitation.

Rene Nezhoda: From Lockers to Livestreams

Rene didn’t become a hobby figure by accident. Before television, he grew up around swap meets and secondhand shops, learning to process huge piles of inventory at speed and spot hidden gems instantly, which is a skillset that turned him into one of Storage Wars’ breakout personalities. His loud, fast, playful presence made him a natural fit for reality TV, and later, a natural fit for the live-breaking world.

On eBay Live as bargainhuntersbreaks, Rene stream with the same energy that made him famous. He talks quickly, reacts big, and isn’t afraid to go off-script. He’ll rip sports cards one minute, Pokémon or pop-culture items the next, all while narrating the chaos in real time. If there is anyone built to open a sealed container full of surprises, it’s Rene.

A Charity Event Built on What Collectors Want

For this stream, eBay didn’t hand him a list of items. Instead, they are delivering a literal shipping container filled with collectibles, like Santa and his reindeer on Christmas day. Think of it as a holiday grab bag on an industrial scale: Rene won’t know what’s inside until he opens the package and viewers get to unwrap the surprises right along with him.

John Cena coming out at Wrestlemania 39 with the Make-A-Wish kids is one of the most special entrances he has ever done.



THIS is what its all about.



Such a wholesome moment 🥹❤️#ThankYouCenapic.twitter.com/hhcnmjUxNA — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) December 12, 2025

Viewers will watch him open it live, pull items out one by one, and auction them off immediately. Every dollar raised goes directly to Make-A-Wish , turning each bid into something meaningful. It’s the rare collecting moment that combines entertainment, unexpected finds, and an unmistakable sense of purpose.

How eBay’s Collected Report Shaped the Mystery Container

The shipping container Rene opens wasn’t filled at random. eBay built it around insights from its annual Collected report —a deep look at the athletes, categories, and cultural moments collectors chased most in 2025. The report showed a year defined by both the familiar and the surprising: Michael Jordan remained the only athlete to break into the platform’s top search terms, even as designer toys like Labubu surged more than 2,000 percent and trading card games continued their ascent.

eBay's Collected report is a deep look at the athletes, categories, and cultural moments collectors chased most in 2025. | https://pages.ebay.com/collected/

By using that data as the blueprint, eBay essentially turned the container into a physical time capsule of the year in collecting. Whatever Rene finds inside—sports cards, TCG hits, pop-culture crossovers, or something completely unexpected—will reflect the same trends that shaped the marketplace in 2025. The result is a charity auction built not just on surprise, but on the story of what collectors cared about most this year.

A Holiday Stream With Heart—and Surprises

When the container doors swing open on December 20th , collectors will get a live look at what shaped the hobby this year—filtered through Rene’s Storage Wars instincts and delivered in a format built for fun and surprise. It’s a charity break, a celebration of the hobby, and a reminder that the best moments of collecting often come with a sense of discovery.

And this time, every discovery helps make a wish come true.

