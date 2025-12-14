CardVault Brings Star Power to eBay Live

CardVault by Tom Brady is gearing up for one of its biggest moments yet: a new eBay Live event kicking off Sunday, December 14th at 2 PM Pacific. Expect high-end ripping, celebrity energy, and the unveiling of its newest flagship store in Las Vegas. For a brand that is known for star power and backed by the greatest quarterback of all time, this livestream feels like a natural next step.

Card Vault by Tom Brady will be breaking on eBay Live celebrating their opening of the new Las Vegas location. | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/64l4hihRhR6TyDoW

Cal Raleigh Brings Clubhouse Cred

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh—a 2025 All-Star and one of baseball’s most entertaining personalities—joins the stream from 5-6 PM Pacific as one of CardVault’s celebrity breakers. Raleigh has already become a fan favorite in both the hobby and MLB circles, thanks to a huge season, a memorable nickname, and a string of standout Topps cards (including that now-iconic Stadium Club ice-bath photo).

2024 Topps Stadium Club Photographer's Proof #247 CAL RALEIGH /12 SSP | https://ebay.us/m/g9jh5p

The appeal here is clear as Raleigh knows the products, knows the players coming out of the packs, and knows the collecting culture. His presence adds a clubhouse voice that elevates the experience for all participants. Raleigh will be breaking 2025 Topps Diamond Icons and 2025 Topps Update.

D’Lo Brown Brings Nostalgia and Showmanship

Balancing Raleigh’s modern MLB energy is a legend from another arena: D’Lo Brown, one of the defining characters of WWE’s Attitude Era. With hundreds of his own trading cards and other WWE memorabilia, Brown has long been part of wrestling’s cardboard history. His move into hobby content has been seamless—he’s loud, funny, charismatic, and instantly recognizable to anyone who grew up watching wrestling in the 90s.

WWE Elite Series D-Lo Brown Autographed Figure | https://ebay.us/m/Ar12gr

For CardVault, adding Brown for wrestling breaks from 2-4 PM Pacific gives the stream a jolt of nostalgia and expands its reach to wrestling and pop-culture collectors who bring massive momentum on eBay and will make breaking wrestling cards an event. Expect some amazing breaks, including 2015 Topps Chrome WWE, 2024 Panini Flawless WWE, and 2025 Topps Finest.

A Hobby Brand Built for the Spotlight

CardVault has always positioned itself differently than the average card store. Its locations look more like luxury vaults than hobby shops, with sleek displays of graded grails, glass cases shining under spotlights, private trade areas, and built-out live-breaking studios. What started with a single concept shop has quickly turned into one of the fastest-growing retail networks in the hobby, with locations at Gillette Stadium, Foxwoods, Wrigley Field, the Mall of America, and many more.

Their expansion continues with Las Vegas, a city where sports, entertainment, and collectibles overlap more than ever. With Tom Brady already tied to the city through his minority stake in the Raiders, CardVault’s arrival in Vegas feels strategically inevitable. Early teases of the new store show a high-end retail space inside a major resort—designed as both a shopping destination and an in-person event hub for signings, breaks, and watch parties.

A Break That’s Really a Brand Moment

Put it all together with Card Vault’s explosive growth, the debut of a Las Vegas flagship, a curated product lineup built for live hits, and two celebrity breakers who appeal to completely different corners of fandom, and this isn’t just another eBay Live.

Fans will be able to break 2025 Topps Diamond Icons live with A--Star catcher and rising star Cal Raleigh. | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/64l4hihRhR6TyDoW

It’s CardVault showing what its next chapter looks like: bigger stages, deeper storytelling, broader audiences, and an approach that treats breaking not just as commerce, but as entertainment. Collectors tuning in will be watching more than packs get opened. They’ll be watching a hobby brand take another big step toward becoming a mainstream name.

Catch all the action with Card Vault by Tom Brady on eBay Live this Sunday , December 14th starting at 2 PM Pacific.

