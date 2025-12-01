Top 5 Alex Ovechkin Upper Deck card sales of 2025

Alex Ovechkin’s NHL career is defined by his tenacious gameplay, relentless scoring ability, unmatched power, and a legacy as greatest goal-scorer of all-time. Since his explosive debut in 2025 to chasing the all-time NHL goals record, Ovechkin’s impact on the game of hockey is as undeniable as it gets. His iconic status and continued relevance have also fueled a major demand throughout his collectibles market and as a result here’s a look at his five highest Upper Deck card sales since January 1 of this year.

2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Hockey Alexander Ovechkin

Autographed Rookie Patches Gold Rainbow 8/8 #179 BGS 8/ Auto 10

2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Alexander Ovechkin Autographed Rookie Patches Gold Rainbow 8/8 #179 BGS 8/ Auto 10 | Card Ladder

This card sold via Sotheby's for an unreal $381,000 on April 21, 2025.

2023-24 Upper Deck Outburst Gold #436 Alex Ovechkin (#1/1) PSA GEM MT 10

2023-24 Upper Deck Outburst Gold #436 Alex Ovechkin (#1/1) - PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder

This card sold via Goldin for an eye-opening $20, 740 on September 27, 2025.

2005-06 Upper Deck Alex Ovechkin Young Guns Rookie '24-25 Buyback Autograph #2/8

2005-06 UPPER DECK ALEX OVECHKIN YOUNG GUNS ROOKIE '24-25 BUYBACK AUTO #2/8 | Card Ladder

This card sold via eBay for an incredible $17,227 on July 2, 2025.

Alex Ovechkin 2005 Upper Deck The Cup Limited Logos RPA RC #/50 PSA 8

Alex Ovechkin 2005 Upper Deck The Cup Limited Logos RPA RC #/50 | Card Ladder

This card sold via eBay for an incredible $10,201 on Feburary 27, 2025.

2022-23 UD Exquisite Collection Limited Logos Alex Ovechkin 08/10

2022-23 UD Exquisite Collection Limited Logos Alex Ovechkin 08/10 Jersey Match | Card Ladder

This card sold via eBay for $9,762 on Feburary 27, 2025.

There’s no doubt the Ovechkin card market remains one of the strongest in modern hockey collecting. With each goal he scores, game he plays, and milestone he reaches, his market continues to thrive, and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

