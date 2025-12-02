Johnny Kilroy was Michael Jordan, here is the rare insert card

You may not remember Johnny Kilroy, but there was a time he was projected to replace Michael Jordan, as the greatest of all-time. To this day, you can still rip a pack of 1993-94 Upper Deck basketball, and pull a Kilroy card. Having the same physique as Jordan, the same tenacity, even the same ups as Jordan, you had to wonder if Kilroy was the next man to take over the league.

With Michael Jordan's sudden retirement right before the season, the Bulls hit the lottery with Kilroy. Outside of a different jersey number, and Kilroy wearing glasses, he was Jordan 2.0.

However, what happened to Johnny Kilroy. Why did Upper Deck only produce one card? The answer is pretty simple:

Johnny Kilroy is Michael Jordan.

When Michael Jordan retired abruptly in 1993, Nike had to get creative with their brand and Air Jordan. They came up with a commercial calling Jordan's retirement a fake. That Jordan indeed was playing in the league, used a fictional character and alias named Johnny Kilroy. While it was a joke of a commercial, it was also a way to introduce the Air Jordan IX. Even though the shoes were never worn by Jordan on the court, they became very popular amongst Jordan fans.

Upper Deck took advantage of the moment, and created the Johnny Kilroy card. With Jordan as his alter ego, dunking over Alonzo Mourning, this card because a special edition insert everyone wanted. To this day, for those who know the Kilroy story, this card is still a chase.

PSA has graded 924 Johnny Kilroy cards, with only 19 getting a perfect 10 score. Because of the rarity and popularity of this card, it can fetch over $2,000. There are only 127 PSA 9's, and they go for only $200-$250. The most common grade is the PSA 8. With over 340 graded an 8, you can pick this card up for around $40.

What a great way to own a unique Jordan, that comes with a fun story.

