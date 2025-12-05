2025 Topps Allen & Ginter Baseball: Most Collectible Celebrity Autos

This week, Topps released its 2025 edition of Allen & Ginter. With its distinctive blend of baseball players, celebrities, pop culture icons and other oddities, Allen & Ginter is always full of surprises.

Here are some of the top mini autos from the 2025 set.

Topps Allen & Ginter 2025 1/1 Babe Ruth Bat/Cut Auto | Topps

Fans of the product are consistently excited to see names of the new and unique signers in the mini -auto collection. This year does not disappoint, featuring 52 non-baseball signers, and here are a few of the most collectible cards.

Bryan Cranston

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston will be included in this years set, representing the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cranston will be a major chase for fans, as this is his first time signing cards for a pack pulled product. Fans of rare and unique inscriptions will be on the lookout for the "Let's Cook" Cranston auto pictured below.

Al Pacino

Oscar winner Al Pacino is also included in the set, featuring a young 1970's Serpico era photo. Pacino is an icon in the world of film, starring in countless all time classics such as the Godfather, Scarface, Heat, Scent of a Women and Any Given Sunday. His fanbase spans multiple generations, and collectors will enjoy this card, as it is his 1st on-card autograph in a Topps Allen & Ginter product.

Emma Roberts

As an avid collector herself, Emma Roberts can often be seen ripping packs on her Instagram. Roberts is the niece of Oscar winner Julia Roberts and the daughter of longtime actor Eric Roberts. She has been in the film industry for most of her life and has starred in Nancy Drew, Scream Queens and We're the Millers. Like Cranston, Roberts also inscribed at least one of her cards. Her "I Break with Mama" inscription card will be a major chase card from this year's set.

Topps Allen & Ginter 2025 Emma Roberts Auto | Topps

David, Dunne, Drewski and DJ Khaled!

The set also includes autographs from Livvy Dunne, Drewski, DJ Khaled and the one and only Larry David. The next few weeks will be exciting for collectors as images of these cards hit the social media circuit. And, as always, Allen & Ginter usually has a few surprises up it sleeve... you never know what you might find in a pack of Allen & Ginter.

Larry David Topps Allen & Ginter Red Auto | Topps

Topps Allen & Ginter 2025 Drewski Auto | Topps

Topps Allen & Ginter 2025 DJ Khaled Auto | Topps

