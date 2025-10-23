Victor Wembanyama cards are hot, which are being graded the most?

Victor Wembanyama has quickly become one of the most recognizable names in the sports card space. Collectors have flocked to Wembanyama's cards, hoping to add a piece to their collection of the "next great". With 2025-26 Topps Basketball releasing today, Wembanyama now has Year 3 cards being released.

Despite only having two NBA seasons under his belt, Wembanyama already has 547,609 cards graded all-time, according to Gem Rate. Heading into the season, there were 1,527 Wembanyama cards graded last week, growing 14% from the week prior (1,345). Wembanyama was the most graded active NBA player last week, so what are collectors grading?

1. 2023 Panini Prizm Rookie #136 | Graded 44,884 copies

2023 Panini Prizm Rookie #136 | Card Ladder

The most recognizable card of Wembanyama's portfolio, the Panini Prizm rookie card has been deemed by collectors as the "must have". This card has a 59% gem rate, with there being 26,318 PSA 10s. According to Card Ladder, this card's sales in a PSA 10 have averaged $80.70 over the past month.

2. 2023 Panini Prizm Monopoly Rookie #81 | Graded 18,065 copies

2023 Panini Prizm Monopoly Rookie #81 | Card Ladder

With the Panini Prizm brand being held in high esteem by basketball collectors, it's not surprising that the next most graded Wembanyama card falls under that umbrella. This card has a 61% gem rate, with there being 10,944 PSA 10s. In a PSA 10, this card ranges from $30 to $45.

3. 2023 Panini Select Blue Prizm Rookie #87 | Graded 17,722 copies

2023 Panini Select Blue Prizm Rookie #87 | Card Ladder

Though marked as “Blue”, in 2023-24 Select Basketball, the Blue Prizm design serves as the standard base design. There are four levels/tiers of the base card design, with the #87 "Concourse" serving as the most common in the set for Wembanyama. This card holds the highest gem rate within the Top 5, holding a 81% gem rate, with 14,369 PSA 10s. In a PSA 10, this card ranges from $30 to $40.

4. 2023 Panini NBA Hoops Rookie #277 | Graded 14,460 copies

2023 Panini NBA Hoops Rookie #277 | Card Ladder

The first non-chrome card on the list, NBA Hoops aims to be readily available option for every collector, in the past serving as the first release of the NBA season. Serving as the first rookie card on the market in Wembanyama's NBA uniform, this card built an audience from the jump. This card has a 75% gem rate, with 11,034 PSA 10s. In a PSA 10, this card ranges from $25 to $40.

5. 2023 Panini Donruss Rookie #220 | Graded 14,119 copies

2023 Panini Donruss Rookie #220 | Card Ladder

Following suit, Panini Donruss is also a paper-based product. Paper-based products are often more difficult to grade, with this card being a part of the trend, holding the lowest gem rate of the Top 5 (24% gem rate). This Wembanyama rookie card has only 3,378 PSA 10s, but even with it's low availability compared to the others, it ranges from $40 to $65.

