The 2025 Topps Chrome Basketball release delivers everything collectors have been long anticipating. The 299-card Base Set, a full slate of color and tech parallels featuring the NBA’s top rookies, star veterans, and iconic legends sets a new standard for Topps moving forward.

With the freshest wave of inserts the hobby has seen in years taking center stage, each insert set is designed with their own unique look and character. For example, the Activators insert set brings eye-popping energy, the Inspirational subset showcases standout moments, the Tall Tales adds a playful twist, and X’s and Whoa’s inserts bold, modern fun into the product.

GLASS CANVAS STEPH CURRY 1/1 - TOPPS CHROME

A stunning addition to the Topps Chrome line-up is the 1/1 Glass Canvas inserts. The Steph Curry is shown below. In the spirt of classic inserts with a modern twist the value on these should be strong. Multiple photos, screwed down glass effect, shimmer border and more help make Glass Canvas a stunning collectible.

With that said, the chase doesn’t stop there. Ultra-rare SSP case hits like Ultra Violet, Helix, Glass Canvas, Advisory, Paradox, and Patented take scarcity to another level by offering basketball collectors a thrilling chase no matter if they’re opening a single pack or buying a hobby box.

In addition to the inserts, Autograph collectors have plenty to get excited about as well. This year’s lineup features signatures from the most sought-after names in the sport, including future stars Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey, along with hobby giants LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama.

So whether you're in the game to hunt for top rookies or are seeking out iconic legends, the autograph checklist is one of the strongest in recent memory.

But the crown jewel of the release are none other than Gold NBA Logoman Relics. These showstopping cards feature Gold Logoman patches numbered to /4, sourced from early-season jerseys worn by the league's brightest award winners such as MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, and Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley. Even more electrifying, collectors can pursue on-card 1-of-1 autograph variations, making these some of the most coveted cards in the hobby.

As 2025-26 Topps Chrome hits the open market, collectors will flock towards the product not just for its seemingly affordable price tag, but because of its loaded checklist, its impressive inserts and its array of awesome autographs. By combining scarcity with star power, this set becomes of the few must-haves for both basketball fans and sportscard collectors.

