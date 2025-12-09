Is RJ Barrett Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Raptors)
Toronto Raptors wing RJ Barrett has not played since Nov. 23, and he's set to miss another week of action after having a platelet-rich plasma injection in his knee.
So, the Raptors have officially ruled the former No. 3 overall pick out for Tuesday night's NBA Cup game against his former team -- the New York Knicks.
This is a pretty big blow for the Raptors, as they are just 3-5 since Barrett went down. The young wing was off to a strong start to the season before going down, averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.
With Barrett out of the lineup, the Raptors will lean more on Scottie Barns, Brandon Ingram and Immanuel Quickley to initiate their offense.
The Raptors lost badly to the Knicks without Barrett back on Nov. 30, and they're set as underdogs in the latest odds for this NBA Cup Quarterfinal.
Here's a look at my favorite player prop for this matchup with Barrett sidelined.
Best Raptors Prop Bet vs. Knicks
Brandon Ingram UNDER 23.5 Points (-116)
Are oddsmakers being too generous to Brandon Ingram in this prop?
Ingram is averaging 21.2 points per game this season while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from beyond the arc. He has a tough matchup on Tuesday, as the Knicks feature a pair of elite wing defenders in Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.
Bridges gave Ingram a ton of trouble back on Nov. 30, holding him to just 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Anunoby, who recently returned from an injury, didn't even play in that game, so things could be even tougher for the former No. 2 overall pick tonight.
This season, Ingram has scored 24 or more points in just nine of his 25 games, and he's averaging 22.1 points (while shooting 43.6 percent from the field) with Barrett out of the lineup for the last eight games.
The shot volume may end up being there for Ingram, but he's not a great 3-point shooter and the Knicks held him in check just a few games ago. I'm not buying the momentum on this line just because he scored 30 his last time out. Prior to that game, Ingram had failed to cleared 23.5 points in five straight contests.
