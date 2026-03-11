WBC Superstar: Gunnar Henderson and His Top Grail Cards

The Orioles have built a team around Gunnar Henderson, who is the anchor of the team. Henderson looks to rebound from an off year in 2025 and bring the Orioles back to the playoffs. Here is a look at his top sales.

2019 Bowman Draft Chrome Draft Pick Auto Red Refractor PSA 9

PSA

Henderson was drafted in the second round in 2019 and was already up in MLB by late 2022 at the age of 21. The following season, he would win the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year Award, belting 28 home runs and driving in 82 runs.

The highest sale for any Henderson card sold for $48,801 on Mar 8, 2025.

2019 Bowman Draft Chrome Draft Pick Superfractor PSA 10

PSA

The only time the Orioles have missed the playoffs in the last three years was in 2025, when Gunnar had 17 home runs and drove in 68.

His 1st Bowman Superfractor, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $24,300 on Sep 20, 2024.

2019 Bowman Draft Chrome Draft Pick Auto Orange Refractor PSA 10

Cardladder

Henderson is playing in his first World Baseball Classic (WBC) this year, where he is competing with Bobby Witt Jr. for reps at shortstop. With his first start, giving Witt a day off, Henderson collected four hits, making it tough for the Team USA manager to sit him; instead, he moved him to third base in the final game against Italy. In the pool play round, Henderson went 5-10 with one home run and drove in three runs.

His 1st Bowman autograph, numbered to 25 and graded a ten by PSA, sold for $19,098 on Jul 9, 2024.

Adley Rutschman Gunnar Henderson 2019 Bowman Draft Dual Auto Superfractor PSA 10

PSA

Adley Rutschman is another top young player the Orioles are building around, and like Henderson, he also struggled last season. The Orioles will rely on both of these players if they want to get back to playoff baseball in 2026.

The Dual autograph Superfractor, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $17,750 on Jan 25, 2023.

2023 Topps Chrome Platinum Superfractor Auto PSA 9

PSA

His Topps Chrome Platinum Superfractor auto, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $15,500 on Sep 5, 2024.

2023 Topps Chrome Superfractor Auto 1/1 Radiating Rookies

Cardladder

Henderson's Radiating Rookies Superfractor, ungraded, sold for $15,000 on Aug 14, 2023.