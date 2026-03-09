Top 3 Paul Skenes 2026 Card Sales of Team USA Star

Paul Skenes takes the mound for Team USA tonight in the World Baseball Classic against Team Mexico. It's the third game in pool play and the United States sit at 2-0, the same record as Mexico. Skenes won the Cy Young last season that followed a Rookie Of The Year campaign in 2024. It looks to be another big year for him on the bump, and it starts tonight with his first start for Team USA. But even though we're just a couple of months into 2026, there have already been some big sales of the man with the big right arm.

No. 3 | 2025 Topps Chrome Dual Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes and Luis Gil Patch Card

2025 Topps Chrome Dual ROY Award Winner Paul Skenes & Luis Gil Gold MLB Logoman Patch | Fanatics Collect | https://tinyurl.com/mr3yj9d5

The third highest sale of Paul Skenes is a two-birds-with-one-stone type card. It's from 2025 Topps Chrome, and features both Paul Skenes and Luis Gil, the 2024 National League and American League Rookies of the Year. The dual patch card features actual gold-stitched, game-worn patches from both award winning players. There were only four of these cards made.

This card went for $21,600 on Fanatics Collect on auction. It ended February 13 after 40 bids. It's a fairly high dollar amount considering it isn't a 1-of-1 nor does it feature any autographs.

No. 2 | 2025 Topps Chrome ROY Award Winner Paul Skenes Gold MLB Logoman Patch 4-of-4

2025 Topps Chrome ROY Award Winner Paul Skenes Gold MLB Logoman Patch 4-of-4 | Fanatics Collect | https://tinyurl.com/5n8cre3c

The second card on the list is another from the 2025 Topps Chrome set. It's Paul Skenes' 2025 Topps Chrome ROY Award Winner MLB Logoman Patch, numbered 4-of-4. Similar to the first card on the list, this card is commemorating his Rookie of the Year award, by using a game-worn patch of his from the 2024 season. Again, it's a card that does not have an autograph making an appearance on this list.

This patch card sold on Fanatics Collect on February 19. It garnered 31 bids and went for $58,800.

No. 1 | 2024 Topps Dynasty Autograph 1-of-1 Patch Gold Game-Used Rookie Patch Autograph

2024 Topps Dynasty Autograph Patch Gold #DAP-PS2 Paul Skenes Signed Game-Used Patch Rookie Card (#1/1) | Goldin Auctions | https://tinyurl.com/y29j48rm

The final card on the list finally has ink on it. Paul Skenes' 2024 Topps Dynasty one-of-one rookie-patch-auto is the highest selling Paul Skenes card of 2026. The encased card features a bust image of Paul Skenes with his blue-inked signature just below his face, nestled to the right of the gold-embossed one-of-one stamp. On the right side, a very nice patch, featuring a section of the Jolly Roger Pirates logo, showing through a window cut to look like a shield.

This one-of-a-kind piece garnered 31 bids on Goldin Auctions and sold for an astonishing $117,120 just a few days ago on March 7.