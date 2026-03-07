Trout, Witt, and the Top Five WBC Team USA Card Sales

The World Baseball Classic is in full swing. What comes around once every three years, the WBC shines a new, global light on America's Pastime, the sport of baseball. The United States last won the international tournament in 2017, and since then the card hobby has exploded, thanks mostly to the COVID boom of 2020-2021. There have been some great sales of Team USA players in their WBC uniforms since then. Here are the five highest sales according to Card Ladder.

No. 5 | 2023 Topps Dynasty Bobby Witt Jr. 1-of-1 Nike Tag Patch Autograph

Bobby Witt Jr.'s 2023 Topps Dynasty 1-of-1 WBC Game Used NIKE Tag Patch Auto. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/2dkreycf

The first card on the list and fifth highest of an American player is Bobby Witt Jr.'s 2023 Topps Dynasty 1-of-1 WBC Game Used Nike Tag patch autographed card. Laundry tag cards, regardless if it's from the WBC or not, are some of the most desired cards by collectors. But the fact that it is from the famous tournament, makes it that more special.

This card was sold for $2,605 at auction on eBay on April 22, 2024.

No. 4 | 2023 Topps Dynasty Mike Trout Game-Used Baseball Autographed Card 4-of-5

2023 Topps Dynasty Mike Trout Patch Auto 4-of-5 WBC Game-Used Baseball | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/34h6wxjs

Mike Trout makes an appearance on this list at the fourth highest sale. His 2023 Topps Dynasty Game-Used Baseball autographed card is a horizontally-oriented card. The signature is on the top left just above the big chunk of a game-used baseball. The image of Trout is a bust shot of him excitingly yelling.

This card sold on eBay via best offer. The final sale was for $3,000 and went through on July 31, 2025.

No. 3 | 2023 Topps Dynasty Pete Alonso WBC 1-of-1 Game Used Logo Patch Autograph

Pete Alonso's 2023 Topps Dynasty Pete Alonso WBC 1-of-1 Game Used Patch Auto Autograph | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/5hd5c9vj

The Polar Bear makes the list at number three. Pete Alonso's 2023 Topps Dynasty WBC 1-of-1 Game-Used Patch Autographed card is next on the list and is a vertically-oriented card featuring a full shot of Alonso with his game-used WBC logo patch next to him to the right. His blue-inked auto sits in the bottom right corner.

This card was sold through eBay via auction on April 7, 2024. The final sale amount was $3,383.

No. 2 | 2023 Topps Dynasty Mike Trout WBC 1-of-1 Game Used Laundry Tag Patch Auto

Mike Trouts 2023 Topps Dynasty WBC 1-of-1 Game Used Laundry Tag Patch Auto | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/y7z8twuu

Mike Trout and the laundry tag make another appearance on this list. Coming in at runner-up for highest WBC Team USA card is Trout's 2023 Topps Dynasty 1-of-1 laundry tag autographed card. Similar to Alonso's, it's a vertically-oriented card with a game-used jersey's laundry tag next to a full shot of a running Trout. With the blue-inked autograph in the lower right, oppisite of the gold embossed 1/1.

This card sold on eBay via auction on April 22, 2024. The final sale amount was $3,706.

No. 1 | 2023 Topps Dynasty Bobby Witt Jr. 1-of-1 WBC Logo Patch Auto

Bobby Witt Jr. 's 2023 Topps Dynasty 1-of-1 WBC USA LOGO Patch Auto | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/9yvuyyfm

Bobby Witt Jr. takes the top spot with the highest Team USA WBC card sale on Card Ladder. His 2023 Topps Dynasty 1-of-1 WBC Logo Patch Autographed card is oriented like all the other patche auto cards on the list. The only horizontal card is Trout's game-used ball autographed card.

This card is also just the second one on the list to sell via a best offer. It went throug in eBay on April 24, 2024 with a sale of $6,100.