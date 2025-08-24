World Baseball Classic stars and their top cards

The World Baseball Classic is an international tournament where players get to represent their home countries. There have been five tournaments so far and the sixth is to take place in March 2026. Only three countries have ever won the tournament: Japan, USA and Domincan Republic. As countries around the globe work to build their rosters, Team USA already has a few big names officailly committed. Three of those players are Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes and Bobby Witt Jr. Here’s a look at some of the their top sales, in no particaular order, starting with Aaron Judge.

1. 2013 Bowman Chrome superfractor rookie BGS 9.5 / 10 auto

Aaron Judge's highest card sold in May 2022 on Fanatics Premier for $324,000.



2. 2013 Bowman Chrome red refractor BGS 9.5 / 10 auto

The second card on Judge's list is coming from the same set and sold for $180,000 from Goldin Auctions in September 2022.





3. 2013 Bowman Chrome superfractor rookie auto BGS 9.5 / 10 Auto

Aaron Judge's 2013 Bowman Chrome superfractor rookie BGS 9.5 / 10 auto card sold previously in July 2020 for $161,000 from Goldin Auctions. Card Ladder has this card valued at $1.1M.







4. 2024 Topps Chrome Update MLB debut patch PSA 10 / 10 auto

Paul Skenes had the biggest chase card of 2024. His MLB debut patch card sold for $1.1M on Fanatics Premier in March 2025 to Dick's Sporting Goods.

5. 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft prospect superfractor PSA 7 / 10 auto

The no. 2 card for Paul Skenes sold for $123,220 in September 2024 from Goldin Auctions (this card also sold on Goldin Auctions in June 2024 for $80,520).





6. 2024 Topps Chrome Update superfractor auto rookie PSA 10

Paul Skene's Chrome Update superfractor sold in December 2024 for $111,532 on Goldin Auctions.





7. 2020 Bowman Chrome prospect red refractor (#5/5) PSA 9 / 10 auto

Bobby Witt Jr's highest sold card was in March 2025 for $114,680 from Goldin Auctions.





8. 2020 Bowman Chrome prospect red refractor (#3/5) BGS 9 / 10 auto

Timing is everything in this hobby, the no. 2 card was sold in May 2022 for $73,200 on Goldin Autions. A year later this same card sold in March 2023 for $61,200 also on Goldin Auctions.





9. 2020 Bowman Chrome prospect gold refractor auto PSA 10

The final card for Bobby Witt Jr. was sold in February 2022 for $67,500 on eBay.





Fans of the hobby will want to pay close attention to their collections (with a special eye on 1st Bowman Chrome cards) as more players commit to their country's teams.

