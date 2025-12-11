What Joe Hendry signing with WWE means for card collectors

Speculation had been rampant for months that once Joe Hendry’s contract with TNA expired, he would join the WWE roster. After making several appearances at various WWE and NXT events while still under contract with TNA Wrestling, Hendry announced on his official social media accounts that he had signed a contract with WWE. So far, Hendry has continued to work regularly in NXT, the brand where he made the majority of his appearances prior to signing with WWE.

What this means for collectors

Joe Hendry’s official transition to WWE only means good things for his fans and collectors. Although prior to signing, Joe Hendry did make an appearance on a Topps Now card with Randy Orton celebrating his WrestleMania appearance it is fair to expect Hendry to have cards in upcoming WWE Topps products such as Chrome and Finest. Unlike the Topps Now set, fans should expect to see Hendry official Topps autograph cards as well.

Also included in one of those upcoming Topps products will be the WrestleMania Debut patch that Hendry wore on his ring gear when he wrestled at WrestleMania 41; an item which is sure to be a big chase for his fans. Furthermore, for those fans interested in collecting action figures, Joe Hendry should also make his debut in an upcoming Mattel release. Using history as a guide, fans should expect to see his Mattel figure debut within 8-10 months of his signing.

Joe Hendry's WrestleMania moment was captured on a Topps Now card. Fans should expect to see Hendry in more Topps products now that he has signed a contract with WWE. | Topps.com

If you’ve read any of my prior articles on Joe Hendry, one would know that I am a big believer in him. The reason being is that he checks off every box collectors and fans look for in a WWE superstar. First, and most importantly he’s a great wrestler. He uses his judo background to make his work in the ring look authentic. Second, he’s incredibly creative. He incorporated his musical background perfectly into his wrestling persona. Specifically, his music video parodies of his opponents are always really funny. If you haven’t checked them out I highly recommend that you do. Third, he’s charismatic both inside the ring and on the microphone.

Joe Hendry's first TNA (formally Impact Wrestling) Trading card | https://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/mHMAAOSwmJhnKjPD/s-l1600.jpg

Lastly, Joe Hendry earned his accolades through his hard work and creativity. If you look back at his journey through professional wrestling you will see how hard he hustled to make it to WWE. While this transition to WWE may have seemed natural, it was the product of hard work. He honed his craft on the independent circuit domestically and overseas before signing contracts with Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling. So as Joe Hendry steps onto WWE’s biggest stages, collectors would be wise to take the same advice fans chant every night when he hits the ring: “We believe”.

