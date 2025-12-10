Rare Michael Jordan Card Shatters Record

With the recent rise in the Michael Jordan card market, many collectors began to wonder whether his higher priced cards would continue to hold strong. That question seems to be answered. The rare and hobby iconic 1997 Metal Universe Michael Jordan Precious Metal Gems Red sold for more than $650,000 on December 6th. This set a new record for the highest PMG Red sale ever recorded.

RELATED: Why Are Precious Metal Gems So Valuable?

Final Sale Price on this 1997-98 SkyBox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems (PMG) Red #23 Michael Jordan: $651,334



The All-Time Highest Public Sale for any Red PMG!



Email Sell@Goldin.com to consign your MJ or Basketball Collectibles to our next Goldin 100 or one of our Elite… pic.twitter.com/bpGABm9GO3 — Goldin (@GoldinCo) December 7, 2025

1997 PMGs are easily some of the most, if not the most, coveted cards in all of 90s basketball collecting. They're rare and condition sensitive cards, with parallels that weren’t repeated year after year in later releases. They also feature a distinctive numbering system where the parallel color is tied to the card’s serial number (cards numbered 1-10 are green, while numbers 11-100 are red). Pair that with the most culturally defining athlete of the era, and it’s no surprise that the Michael Jordan cards are so beloved. They're driven by both nostalgia and the simple reality of limited supply meeting overwhelming demand in a thriving hobby.

It’s important to note that the PMG hype isn’t exclusive to the Michael Jordan market. While the highest recorded non-rookie, non-autograph or memorabilia card for Jordan is a PMG, the same can be said for many athletes of that time. Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and plenty of others also have their PMGs as their highest recorded non-autograph sales. Even Barry Sanders, whose 1997 Green PMG is numbered to 15 instead of 10 (due to a different numbering structure in football), has it as his highest recorded sale by a wide margin.

🚨 RECORD SALE! Featuring a 1997 SkyBox Metal Universe Barry Sanders Precious Metal Gems (PMG) Green /150, graded PSA 8 (POP 2, none higher); sold for $372K (33 bids) via Fanatics Premier Auction on August 29th — making it the current highest-sold card of a running back! pic.twitter.com/6BhVerUt8z — Cardhedger (@cardhedger) September 1, 2025

All this said, it’s clear that PMGs are here to stay, which only begs the question of what will rise to become the next PMG of the hobby.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: