What to do if you are selling a collection

In some collectors' journey, there comes a time where you want to sell some cards or a collection. While the names of the players on the cards may have hobbyists thinking they will go for a solid amount of money, there may not be many outlets for collectors to offload their inventory.

Enter Chris Sewall.

On a recent episode of Greenie Sports Cards Live we had a chance to catch up with Chris Sewall - The Collector Investor Dealer.



Chris has an amazing YouTube Channel with over 70k subscribers where he goes over deals, he purchases.

We asked about one of the largest deals he… pic.twitter.com/nOCyrfABgR — Greenie Sports Cards (@GreenieCards) September 14, 2025

Sewall has been in the hobby for more than 30 years and is well-known for his purchasing of full collections that he will then breakdown. Sewall's YouTube channel, named "Baseball Card Collector Investor Dealer" has over 72,000 subscribers and also has an eBay page in which he sells both modern and vintage sports cards.

In an interview on "Cut the Nonsense" as part of the SCN Network, Sewall said he originally created his YouTube channel to serve as a library for baseball card information before turning his attention toward telling stories about collections he buys as well as a weekly show about his current thoughts on the hobby.

Later in the interview, Sewall explains that most of his transactions come as a result of word of mouth and building a reputation as someone who takes a look at and sometimes buys full collections.

"Originally there was a lot of hustling on Craigslist and Facebook and all that," Sewall said. "I don't have to do that as much anymore. The years of hustle have led to the word of mouth."

If a collector would like to get in touch with Sewall about selling a personal collection, they can reach out through his YouTube. Along with his channel, they can email him at sewallsportscards@gmail.com.

"My business model is basically to buy large collections. I've built a network because I generally pay strong and I'm very open and upfront," Sewall said. "That's how I market myself.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: