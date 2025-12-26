Topps Five Star is one of the releases each hobby year that collectors look forward to. It is one of the higher end offerings that Topps has, and it blends together a mix of current and retired stars. The cards are of a premium quality, with many subsets having great eye appeal. This proves to be the case not only in prior years, but in this year's release as well.

RELATED: Vintage On-Card Autographs are the Ultimate Investment in the Sports Card Hobby

Recently, some pre-order details were revealed for the 2025 edition, and here is what collectors need to know.

2025 Topps Five Star Baseball Shohei Ohtani Base Card | Checklist Insider

RELATED: Essential Cards from 1953 Topps Baseball

Topps Five Star to feature autographs and relics of star players

While a base set with parallels will be featured, autographs and relics are the main draw of the product, as with any high end product in the hobby. One preview image that has been shared is of an eye-popping autograph subset titled Golden Graphs. It features a large gold seal on the left of the card, along with an autograph in gold ink. This certainly plays into the color scheme of the product, with gold being a primary color in it.

2025 Topps Five Star Baseball Elly De La Cruz Golden Graphs | Checklist Insider

RELATED: Hobby U: An education of card grading criteria

Patch autographs look to also appear in the overall checklist, some of which will have the prime distinction. A three color Mike Trout autographed patch card was also shared in the preview images, and cards like this are limited to 50 copies or less.

2025 Topps Five Star Baseball Mike Trout Autograph Jumbo Prime Series | Checklist Insider

Five Star is unique in the sense that it does offer collectors a chance to find Triple Autographed cards. While not all the combinations in the checklist are known at this tme, one is: George Brett, Bo Jackson, and Bobby Witt Jr. This card may very well be a must for Royals fans, and anytime three autographs are on a trading card, it is a sight to be seen.

2025 Topps Five Star Baseball Triple Autographs Brett/Jackson/Witt Jr | Checklist Insider

Pre Order details revealed

At the time of writing, Topps has revealed on it's website under the featured releases tab that the pre-order date for 2025 Topps Five Star Baseball will be taking place on December 29th. A time is not yet known, but depending on the schedule it is likely to be 12 EST. Of course, these details are subject to change, so collectors should keep an eye out for any additional announcements.

2025 Topps Five Star Baseball looks to be hitting the hobby world soon, and collectors will be awaiting that day with great anticipation. With it's blend of current and retired stars signing this year, it provides a great chase. The product is currently slated to be up for pre-order on December 29th.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: