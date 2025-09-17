2025 Donruss Football Release Preview

Football season has officially been underway for a few weeks now, and with it will come a slew of 2025 product releases in the hobby. Next up on the docket is a release that collectors circle every year, 2025 Donruss Football. It has been released every single year since 2015, and has become a staple for many. It contains a wide variety of inserts, relics, and autographs to chase, along with having this year's rookies in their pro uniforms.

The release contains a sizeable 400 card base set, with 300 veterans and 100 rookies. With both hobby and retail formats existing, 2025 Donruss Football provides access for all levels of collectors. On that note, here is a look at the product ahead of it's release date.

The product contains a variety of inserts for collectors to chase after. Notable returning inserts include Gridiron Kings, The Elite Series, All Time Gridiron Kings, and Dominators. The Gridiron Kings insert set in particular has some good eye appeal. The cards feature a portrait of a player, amid a multicolored backdrop. The bottom of the card has the player's name, with the gridiron kings logo surrounded by a crown on the right side.

2025 Donruss Football Gridiron Kings Ceedee Lamb | Checklist Insider

Per usual, the Downtown insert will be one of the biggest chases in the product. While Panini has not released an official checklist yet for the set, some cards have been pulled from retail tins that have already hit shelves. Some of the names that have Downtown inserts include: Jaxson Dart, Matthew Golden, Matthew Stafford, Ceedee Lamb, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and Abdul Carter among others. The cards appear to be selling for a good amount already, so collectors will be certain to seek them out upon the official release of the product.

2025 Donruss Football Downtown Lamar Jackson | Checklist Insider

Autographs/Memorabilia will appear in hobby boxes yet again this year, with one autograph and one memorabilia card (on average) per box. So far, Panini has not given a ton of detail about the Autograph signers/checklist, but preview images have shown two particular items. The first is a J. J. McCarthy autograph on the Bomb Squad insert card. While not a rookie, McCarthy's market has heated up as of late.

The other preview image shows the Dominator insert of Justin Herbert with a signature on it. Herbert's team has started 2-0, and may be on track for an excellent season. In past years, other autograph sets and legendary autographs have appeared in the product - collectors should keep an eye out for any further announcement. Memorabilia will likely take it's typical course as well, with Donruss Threads, Jersey Kings, and Rookie Jerseys appearing in nearly every Donruss release since 2015.

2025 Donruss Football Bomb Squad Autographs J.J. McCarthy | Checklist Insider

While the full checklist may not be known yet, collectors are still able to get a good idea of what 2025 Donruss Football has to offer this year. It keeps with it's tradition of being one of the flagship Football products, and comes in a variety of formats so that all collectors have a chance to open the product. With one autograph and one memorabilia per box, good hits may be at a premium, but big cards are out there to find, especially in the case of the Downtown rare insert. 2025 Donruss Football releases nationwide on Wednesday, September 17th.

