Most expensive 2025-26 Topps Basketball card sales so far

The Hobby was abuzz with the release of Topps Flagship Basketball for 2025-2026. The return of the NBA licenses to the Topps brand had generated tremendous interest in the product. While there will certainly be Topps NBA cards that will sell for more in the near future, presented below are some early sales. These prices are a reflection of the players and product. It will be years to find out if these cards will hold their value. However, presented below are some of the highest sales of this product to date.

2025-26 Topps Basketball - Stars Of NBA - SA-5 Stephen Curry Foilfractor 1/1

Sale: 10/31/25

Price: $35,000

Card Ladder and eBay

Topps nailed the Stars of the NBA insert. This card shines with the Foilfractor look. The artwork, shimmer, and Topps logo make a gorgeous card. Add in the fact that it is a 1/1 Stephen Curry and you get to $35K at least for one collector.

2025-26 Topps Basketball Stars Of NBA SA-6 LEBRON JAMES Foilfractor 1/1

Card Ladder and eBay

Sale: 11/1/25

Price: $25,000

Practically a bargain after the curry. Why is this Foilfractor $10,000 less than Steph's, is the real question. Maybe in a few days the shine started wearing off the new set. However, that would still be a huge drop for such an all-time great player like James. It's interesting to see so many raw cards in a set, but so quickly after release that is what hits the market the quickest. There could always be condition issues not apparent in the picture at a quick glance.

Cooper Flagg /10 2025-26 Topps Basketball Black Chrome Rookie RC

Card Ladder and eBay

Sale: 10/31/25

Price: $10,101

Wow that Black Chrome pops! Possibly better looking than the Foilfractors, this /10 Black Chrome Cooper Flagg Rookie sold for just over $10K. The black border will make these extremely condition sensitive, similar to 1971 Topps Baseball. The star chase card of this set, Flagg has high expectations coming into the NBA at 18 years old and as the first overall pick. The price tag for a card that is out of ten and without auto or relic speaks to his popularity. This might be the biggest risk and the biggest reward on the list.

Overall, this is very early in the sales process for Topps Basketball. More inserts and chase cards will come to light and of course many many cards will be graded. While it is impossible to know future pricing, it's inevitable that these will remain three great cards.

