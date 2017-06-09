College Basketball

Report: Ohio State hires Butler’s Chris Holtmann as new head coach

Thad Matta out as head coach at Ohio State after 13 years
Ohio State has hired Butler head coach Chris Holtmann to replace Thad Matta, Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

The move will be announced at a press conference Friday, Jardy adds. 

Matta and the Buckeyes parted ways Monday in what was termed a mutual decision. Matta had spent 13 seasons at OSU but failed to make the NCAA tournament in his last two years. 

Ohio State had reportedly approached Xavier’s Chris Mack, Arizona’s Sean Miller and Creighton’s Greg McDermott about the vacancy but was rebuffed by all three candidates. The school then focused its efforts on Holtmann. 

Holtmann, who had previously been the head coach at Gardner-Webb, joined the Butler staff as an assistant in 2013–14 and became the interim head coach in October 2014 after head coach Brandon Miller took a medical leave of absence. He led the Bulldogs to a 23–11 record in his first season in charge and was promoted to full-time head coach. 

