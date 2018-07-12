The Peach Jam in South Carolina is one of the top tournaments on the AAU circuit and Wednesday showed why.

The much-anticipated game between the PSA Cardinals and Houston Hoops was supposed to be all about the matchup of Cole Anthony and Tyrese Maxey, two of the top recruits in the class of 2019. It was Texas A&M recruit Chris Harris Jr. of Houston who stole the show, though.

Trailing by two with just one second left, Harris smartly drew a quick foul and stepped to the line for two shots. After sinking both free throws, he managed to steal the ensuing inbounds pass and make an acrobatic turnaround three-pointer to beat the buzzer.

Look at how Harris starts to turn toward the basket before he even has control of the ball. That’s just preposterous. (Now let’s just ignore how the clock didn’t run on the play on which Harris drew the foul.)